Mo Hyder selected as new chairman of Visit Quad Cities board

Mo Hyder, general manager at Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport, was announced Wednesday as the board's new leader. Lori Wilson, Moline’s director of parks and recreation, recently retired from her Moline post and is stepping down from the tourism board.
Dave Herrell, president and CEO of Visit Quad Cities, and Hyder both thanked Wilson for her support and leadership in a news release announcing the board change.
“Mo is one of the most respected Quad Cities community leaders and it is a privilege to have him serve in this role. As a destination, we have some big goals ahead of us as we fight for competitive identity and having a talented group of civic leaders drive our platform forward is critical to our region’s future,” Herrell said.
“I look forward to working alongside the many community leaders and Visit Quad Cities team as we build our regional destination and fulfill the mission of this important economic development engine,” Hyder said in the news release.
Forty-eight percent of Quad-City residents brag about being from the QCA yet 83% said they were proud to call themselves Quad-Citizens, community survey results found.
“There’s almost a contrast there of people being proud and enjoying the place they live in, but for some reason they don’t have this mindset that a lot of people outside of the destination believe that the Quad-Cities is a good place that outsiders would want to come and experience it for themselves,” McCaul said.