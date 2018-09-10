A new restaurant delivery service, Bite Squad, will launch in Davenport this weekend.
The food delivery company's grand opening weekend begins 10:30 a.m. Friday and runs through 10 p.m. Sunday. During that time, customers who place an order may receive a complimentary year-long membership to Bite Squad's subscription-based service, according to the news release.
Bite Squad will offer delivery from about 30 Davenport restaurants, according to the release, including Treehouse Pub and Eatery, Olive Tree Cafe, Nally's Kitchen, California Pho, Osaka Japanese Steakhouse, Habanero's, Driftwood Pub and others. Delivery is available within a seven-mile radius of participating restaurants.
"We've had a great response leading up to our arrival in Davenport. The restaurants are excited and residents are pumped because who doesn't like to chill out with their favorite foods delivered to their door?" Bite Squad spokesman Craig Key said in the release. "We invite folks to try out our service during our opening weekend and, in return, they'll get free delivery for a whole year."
Customers may track deliveries using the Bite Squad app, which updates orders in real time and offers a live chat support team, officials said. Davenport delivery will be available seven days a week, from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
For more information on the opening weekend promotion or to place an order, visit the Bite Squad app or webiste, bitesquad.com. Delivery fees start at $2.99.
Founded in Minnesota in 2012, Bite Squad partners with more than 10,000 restaurants across 300 cities to deliver food to customers' doors.