Modern Woodmen employees in Rock Island distributed 1,000 meals last week to local organizations.
Last Friday, the team held a meal-assembling event to conclude Modern Woodmen's annual employee-service initiative, according to a news release.
The employees packed 1,000 meals and delivered them to local families and six charitable organizations: Boys and Girls Club of the Mississippi Valley, YWCA of the Quad-Cities, YouthHope, Rock Island Center for Math and Science, Thurgood Marshall Learning Center and Kings Harvest Ministries.
The meal assembly was coordinated by Hy-Vee in Rock Island, according to the release.
During this year's initiative, Modern Woodmen employees also packed more than 400 backpacks with school supplies, assembled 1,000 hygiene bags, donated more than 2,800 clothing items, raised awareness for the Child Abuse Council, donated more than $11,000 for child-focused charities, and more.
Modern Woodmen was founded in 1883 and now has more than 500 employees.
Last year, Modern Woodmen and its members provided more than $20 million and 534,000 volunteer hours to support fraternal activities and programs, according to the release.
—Times staff