At its 43rd national convention in Florida last week, Modern Woodmen of America reviewed its bylaws and elected its board of directors.
Locally, David B. Emrick of Davenport, and Lester L. Bohnert of East Moline, were elected to the board of directors. Modern Woodmen's President and CEO W. Kenny Massey of LeClaire, and National Secretary Jerald J. Lyphout of East Moline, are appointed by the board of directors and members of the board, according to a news release.
The rest of the board includes: Robert C. Pollex, Ohio; William D. "Bo" Keltner, Tennessee; Lori A. Newberg, Kansas; Joseph A. Sztapka, South Dakota; James E. Temperley, Florida. National elective officers include: Eugene A. Ortis, Louisiana; Anthony W. High, Kentucky; Donald D. Wixom, Idaho; John S. Moore, Mississippi.
Modern Woodmen was founded in 1883, according to the news release. The member-owned, fraternal organization holds its quadrennial convention to serve as a legislative and governing body.
—Times staff