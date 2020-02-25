Moline-based Elliott Aviation looks to continue growth after selling majority stake in company

A Moline-based aircraft maintenance company sold a majority stake in its company in recent weeks.
Elliott Aviation, based at the Quad-City International Airport, entered into the agreement Jan. 31 with Summit Park, a North Carolina-based private investment firm with a diverse list of investments in its portfolio, a news release said.
Elliott Aviation provides aircraft maintenance, avionics, paint, interior, parts, accessories, FBO services, and appraisals for mid-sized jets and turboprops as well as Elliott Jets, aircraft sales and brokerage brand, and Elliott Technologies, its manufacturing arm. It operates facilities in Moline, Des Moines and Eden Prairie, Minnesota.
Greg Sahr, who had been president of Elliott Aviation, will remain chief executive officer and oversee Elliott Aviation, Elliott Jets and Elliott Technologies. Wynn Elliott will be a member of the board of directors and have minority ownership; Sam Elliott will remain as vice president and general manager of Elliott’s Des Moines facility.
In announcing the deal, which closed Jan. 31, Bob Calton, co-founder of Summit Park, noted Elliott’s “long-standing reputation for providing first-class service to the business aviation industry.”
“We are excited to begin our partnership with Greg Sahr and the leadership team of Elliott and look forward to capitalizing on numerous avenues of growth that they have identified for the business. Importantly, given Elliott’s rich legacy as a family-owned business, we are pleased that Wynn Elliott will retain an ownership position in Elliott in partnership with us," he said.
The deal came just days before Illinois legislators voted to override Gov. J.B. Pritzker's veto of a bill that retroactively extended a sales tax exemption for aircraft parts and equipment.
The infusion of Summit Park’s investment is intended to grow and expand Elliott Aviation, a company fact sheet said. And while Elliott Aviation operations will remain the same for now, there is an eye on expansion of services offered and aircraft serviced.
"We believe the strength of our brand is embodied in the core values of our employees of unmatched quality, uncompromising integrity, and unbeatable customer service," an Elliott Aviation spokesman said.
"We will continue to retain and attract top talent in the industry to assure that customers receive the same level of quality they expect from Elliott Aviation, Elliott Jets, and Elliott Technologies brands."