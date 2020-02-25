Moline-based Elliott Aviation looks to continue growth after selling majority stake in company

A Moline-based aircraft maintenance company sold a majority stake in its company in recent weeks.

Elliott Aviation, based at the Quad-City International Airport, entered into the agreement Jan. 31 with Summit Park, a North Carolina-based private investment firm with a diverse list of investments in its portfolio, a news release said.

Elliott Aviation provides aircraft maintenance, avionics, paint, interior, parts, accessories, FBO services, and appraisals for mid-sized jets and turboprops as well as Elliott Jets, aircraft sales and brokerage brand, and Elliott Technologies, its manufacturing arm. It operates facilities in Moline, Des Moines and Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Greg Sahr, who had been president of Elliott Aviation, will remain chief executive officer and oversee Elliott Aviation, Elliott Jets and Elliott Technologies. Wynn Elliott will be a member of the board of directors and have minority ownership; Sam Elliott will remain as vice president and general manager of Elliott’s Des Moines facility.

In announcing the deal, which closed Jan. 31, Bob Calton, co-founder of Summit Park, noted Elliott’s “long-standing reputation for providing first-class service to the business aviation industry.”