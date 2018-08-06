The Best Buy in Moline is slated to close in early November, a company spokesman said Monday. The Davenport store will remain open.
Spokesman Jeff Shelman said Best Buy decided against renewing the lease for the Moline store, at 4401 16th St. It sits next to the recently closed Toys R Us, as well as SouthPark Mall, where Younkers is closing this summer.
He said 35 full-time employees, and several part-time employees, were notified of the Moline closure over the weekend.
"Those employees will have the opportunity to apply for openings at other stores," Shelman said. "However, with only one other store nearby, we realize this is going to be a little bit of a challenge to find everyone roles. Anyone who doesn't get a role or chooses not to stay with us will receive severance."
Best Buy has renewed a multi-year lease for the Davenport store, 5153 Elmore Ave., he said.
"We think our Davenport store will be able to serve customers on both sides of the river," Shelman said. "That store has a more expansive product selection, and offers a better shopping experience because of that."
The 42,000 square-foot store in Moline, which opened in 1987, will close at the end of the business day Nov. 3. GVD Commercial Properties owns the building, Shelman said.