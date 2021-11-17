Moline Blain's Farm & Fleet celebrates 25th anniversary

Blain’s Farm & Fleet of Moline will celebrate its 25th anniversary at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23.
The day will feature a visit from Jane Blain Gilbertson, CEO, owner, and president of Blain’s Farm & Fleet, and other notable associates, along with highlighting the long-term associates who have been a part of the Moline family.
Blain’s Farm & Fleet is a specialty retailer with 43 locations throughout Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin and Michigan. Visit www.farmandfleet.com or download the Blain’s Farm & Fleet mobile app.
Tags
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.