 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Moline Blain's Farm & Fleet celebrates 25th anniversary
0 Comments
topical alert

Moline Blain's Farm & Fleet celebrates 25th anniversary

  • 0
Blain's Farm & Fleet logo

Blain’s Farm & Fleet of Moline will celebrate its 25th anniversary at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23.

The day will feature a visit from Jane Blain Gilbertson, CEO, owner, and president of Blain’s Farm & Fleet, and other notable associates, along with highlighting the long-term associates who have been a part of the Moline family.

Blain’s Farm & Fleet is a specialty retailer with 43 locations throughout Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin and Michigan. Visit www.farmandfleet.com or download the Blain’s Farm & Fleet mobile app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Pritzker signs electric vehicle legislation

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News