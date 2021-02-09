Moline online pharmacy startup to expand to Davenport, adding more than 200 jobs

"It's further proof that there is an ecosystem of support for entrepreneurs ... from the idea stage to early business model to funding and acquisition," Forsythe said. "This is a win for downtown Davenport and the region," adding jobs with competitive wages, benefits and opportunities for career advancement at a time when many have become unemployed during the pandemic and are looking for work.

Bruce Berger, economic development director for the city of Davenport, added the company's planned expansion provides "a big shot in the arm" in filling vacant office space downtown in a building that has seen large employers leave in recent years, including Lee Enterprises. The company, which owns the Quad-City Times, moved out of its downtown corporate office space in the Mississippi Plaza building to a location on E. 53rd Street in 2019.

"Having that many jobs moving into a building that has been (mostly) vacant" is a great success story that supports a more vibrant downtown, Berger said.

"As much as the pandemic has created huge changes (for the need for office space), and will going forward, it’s very encouraging that there will still be a market at least for some office use ... and it’s great going forward to have space that fits for a company that’s locally grown here to expand into," he said.