Photos: The Captain's Table restaurant in Moline
The partners that hold a lease with the city of Moline to operate the now-destroyed Captain's Table restaurant want to rebuild on this grassy field. The property is east of Marquis Harbor, which is the city-owned marina.
Artist rendering of the design for the new Captain's Table restaurant in Moline.
Artist rendering of the design for the new Captain's Table restaurant in Moline.
The Captain's Table restaurant on River Drive in Moline is changing names and soon will become Catfish Charlie's.
The Captain's Table restaurant on River Drive in Moline is changing names and soon will become Catfish Charlie's.
The Captain's Table restaurant on River Drive in Moline is changing names and soon will become Catfish Charlie's.
The Captain's Table in Moline soon will change its name to Catfish Charlie's.
The Captain's Table restaurant on River Drive in Moline is changing names and soon will become Catfish Charlie's.
The Captain's Table restaurant on River Drive in Moline is changing names and soon will become Catfish Charlie's.
A look at The Captain's Table restaurant at 4801 River Drive in Moline.
A look at The Captain's Table, 4801 River Drive in Moline, on Tuesday. The restaurant is back open Tuesday through Sunday after a staffing issues led to a brief closure.
A look at The Captain's Table restaurant, located along the Moline riverfront.
Captains Table closes, 'staffing issues'
A sign on the door at Moline's riverfront restaurant, Captains Table, explains the restaurant is closed, "due to staffing issues." Social media posts indicated that holiday weekend reservations were canceled at the last minute after a kitchen-staff walkout.
Guests enter the Captain's Table on Thursday, Nov. 5, 20202, in Moline.
The Captain's Table restaurant on the Moline riverfront has reopened after a brief closure over the Memorial Day weekend, which reportedly was the result of "a hiccup" related to staffing issues.
The Captain's Table, 4801 River Drive, Moline, was lost to fire in January 2018. Now rebuilt, the riverfront eatery reopens on Friday, Aug. 14.
The new patio at the Captain's Table, 4801 River Drive, Moline, is expected to be a popular place for dining when the restaurant reopens on Friday, Aug. 14.
The new Captains Table restaurant under construction at 4801 River Drive in Moline.
The new Captains Table restaurant under construction at 4801 River Drive in Moline.
Rob Egger is reflected in the windows of the Captain’s Table in Moline. The popular restaurant, destroyed by fire in 2018, reopened in August.
A construction worker walks in through the new entrance of the Captain’s Table Monday, March 2, 2020, in Moline.
Dwight Williams, Bush Construction foreman, hangs lights inside of the Captain’s Table Monday, March 2, 2020, in Moline.
Dwight Williams, Bush Construction foreman, hangs lights inside of the Captain’s Table Monday, March 2, 2020, in Moline.
Work continues inside of the Captain’s Table Monday, March 2, 2020, in Moline.
Site Manager Ken Jorgenson chats with Rob Egger inside of the Captain’s Table Monday, March 2, 2020, in Moline.
Work continues inside of the Captain’s Table Monday, March 2, 2020, in Moline.
Work continues inside of the Captain’s Table Monday, March 2, 2020, in Moline.
A construction worker stands on a lift near what will be the bar of the Captain’s Table Monday, March 2, 2020, in Moline.
Dwight Williams, Bush Construction foreman, hangs lights inside of the Captain’s Table Monday, March 2, 2020, in Moline.
What will be the kitchen of the Captain’s Table Monday, March 2, 2020, in Moline.
The view from the deck of the Captain’s Table on Monday, March 2, 2020, in Moline. The restaurant on the Mississippi River is changing its name.
Ground breaking for the new Captain's Table Restaurant, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in Moline.
Ground breaking for the new Captain's Table Restaurant, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in Moline.
Ground breaking for the new Captain's Table Restaurant, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in Moline.
Ground breaking for the new Captain's Table Restaurant, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in Moline.
A stake marks the corner for the new Captain's Table Restaurant during a ground breaking for the Captain's Table Restaurant, 4801 River Drive, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in Moline.
A stake marks the corner for the new Captain's Table Restaurant during a ground breaking for the Captain's Table Restaurant, 4801 River Drive, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in Moline.
Moline city leaders along with Moline Parks and Recreation Department turn dirt during a ground breaking for the new Captain's Table Restaurant, located at 4801 River Drive, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in Moline.
Moline Park Board President John Knaack talks about the history and future of the Captain's Table during a ground breaking for the new Captain's Table Restaurant, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in Moline.
An artist rendering of the design for the new Captain's Table restaurant in Moline. The iconic eatery located along the Mississippi River riverfront burned down in January of 2018.
An artist rendering of the design for the new Captain's Table restaurant in Moline. The iconic eatery located along the Mississippi River riverfront burned down in January of 2018.
An artist rendering of the design for the new Captain's Table restaurant in Moline. The iconic eatery located along the riverfront burned down in January 2018.
An artist rendering of the design for the new Captain's Table restaurant in Moline. The iconic eatery located along the Mississippi River riverfront burned down in January of 2018.
An artist rendering of the design for the new Captain's Table restaurant in Moline. The iconic eatery located along the Mississippi River riverfront burned down in January of 2018.
An artist rendering of the design for the new Captain's Table restaurant in Moline. The iconic eatery located along the Mississippi River riverfront burned down in January of 2018.
An artist rendering of the design for the new Captain's Table restaurant in Moline. The iconic eatery located along the Mississippi River riverfront burned down in January of 2018.
An artist rendering of the design for the new Captain's Table restaurant in Moline. The iconic eatery located along the Mississippi River riverfront burned down in January of 2018.
An artist rendering of the design for the new Captain's Table restaurant in Moline. The iconic eatery located along the Mississippi River riverfront burned down in January of 2018.
An artist rendering of the design for the new Captain's Table restaurant in Moline. The iconic eatery located along the Mississippi River riverfront burned down in January of 2018.
A proposed design for the new Captain's Table restaurant on the Moline river front. The popular restaurant was destroyed by fire a year ago this week.
Firefighters from Moline, East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal battle sub-zero temperatures, high winds and the fire which destroyed the Captain’s Table Restaurant a year ago this week, in Moline.
Rendering of proposed Captain's Table in Moline
An empty parking lot Tuesday leads to where the Captain's Table restaurant used to stand at 4801 River Drive, Moline. The restaurant burned down in Jan. 15, 2018.
A Moline firefighter directs the ladder truck while battling the fire which destroyed the Captain’s Table Restaurant on River Drive in Moline late Monday night, Jan. 15.
Sub-zero temperatures and high winds made things difficult for firefighters trying to extinguish the fire which destroyed the Captain’s Table Restaurant on River Drive in Moline late Monday night.
Firefighters from several area departments battled the bitter cold along with a fire that gutted the Captain’s Table Restaurant at 4801 River Drive, Moline. The structure was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived at the scene. An excavator was called to bring down unstable walls and allow firefighters better access to hidden pockets of fire
The former site of the Captain's Table restaurant on the Moline riverfront now is being reconsidered as the future site of a new Captain's Table.
Artist rendering of the design for the new Captain's Table restaurant in Moline.
Machinery clears away the rubble on the site of the former Captain's Table restaurant Thursday in Moline. Managers of the restaurant, at 4801 River Drive, said in January that they plan to rebuild the restaurant that was destroyed by fire in January.
All that's left of Moline's iconic riverfront restaurant, Captain's Table, is a heap of charred and frozen building material. It is a sad sight.
Ice covers charred framing of the Captain's Table restaurant Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. The popular Moline restaurant, 4801 River Dr, Moline, was destroyed by fire late Monday night. Crews were on the scene this morning to raze the building for safety reasons.
A think layer of ice covers the charred remains of the Captain's Table restaurant Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018.
A beer keg lays in the charred remains of the Captain's Table restaurant Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018.
A Moline Public Works crew uses an excavator to raze the unstable sections of the Captain's Table restaurant Tuesday morning following a fire late Monday night which gutted the restaurant. See a photo
gallery at QCOnline.com.
A Moline Fire fighter looks on as Moline Public Works crew razes the Captain's Table restaurant following a fire late Monday night, Jan. 15
Ice covers charred framing and patio of the Captain's Table restaurant Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. The popular Moline restaurant, 4801 River Dr, Moline, was destroyed by fire late Monday night. Crews were on the scene this morning to raze the building for safety reasons.
A think layer of ice clings to a Moline Fire truck in the parking lot of the Captain's Table restaurant Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018.
Ice covers charred framing and patio of the Captain's Table restaurant Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. The popular Moline restaurant, 4801 River Dr, Moline, was destroyed by fire late Monday night. Crews were on the scene this morning to raze the building for safety reasons.
Ice covers a section of the north wall of the Captain's Table restaurant which was cut out by firefighters while fighting the late night blaze which destroyed the business.
Firefighters from Moline, East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal battle sub-zero temperatures, high winds and the fire which destroyed the Captain’s Table Restaurant on River Drive in Moline late Monday night. The firefighters responded at approximately 10:30 p.m. to the blaze. The building was reportedly fully engulfed when fire crews arrived.
A Moline Public Works crew uses an excavator to raze the unstable sections of the Captain's Table restaurant Tuesday morning following a fire late Monday night which gutted the restaurant.
A Moline Public Works crew uses an excavator to raze the unstable sections of the Captain's Table restaurant Tuesday morning following a fire late Monday night which gutted the restaurant.
Icicles formed by the water used to extinguish the fire which destroyed the Captain's Table restaurant cling to the north side of the building Tuesday morning.
Ice covers charred framing of the Captain's Table restaurant Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. The popular Moline restaurant, 4801 River Dr, Moline, was destroyed by fire late Monday night. Crews were on the scene this morning to raze the building for safety reasons.
Ice covers charred framing of the Captain's Table restaurant Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. The popular Moline restaurant, 4801 River Dr, Moline, was destroyed by fire late Monday night. Crews were on the scene this morning to raze the building for safety reasons.
A Moline firefighter traverses the ice and water surrounding the fire scene at the Captain's Table restaurant Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. The popular Moline restaurant located on River Drive was destroyed by fire late Monday night.
A Moline firefighter walks past burnt out structure of the Captain's Table restaurant Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, in Moline.
Firefighters from Moline, East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal battle sub-zero temperatures, high winds while trying to contain the fire which destroyed the Captain’s Table Restaurant on River Drive in Moline late Monday night. The firefighters responded at approximately 10:30 p.m. to the blaze. The building was reportedly fully engulfed when fire crews arrived.
Firefighters from Moline, East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal battle sub-zero temperatures, high winds and the fire which destroyed the Captain’s Table Restaurant on River Drive in Moline late Monday night. The firefighters responded at approximately 10:30 p.m. to the blaze. The building was reportedly fully engulfed when fire crews arrived.
Firefighters from Moline, East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal battle sub-zero temperatures, high winds and the fire which destroyed the Captain’s Table Restaurant on River Drive in Moline late Monday night. The firefighters responded at approximately 10:30 p.m. to the blaze. The building was reportedly fully engulfed when fire crews arrived.
Firefighters from Moline, East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal battle sub-zero temperatures, high winds and the fire which destroyed the Captain’s Table Restaurant on River Drive in Moline late Monday night. The firefighters responded at approximately 10:30 p.m. to the blaze. The building was reportedly fully engulfed when fire crews arrived.
Firefighters from Moline, East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal battle sub-zero temperatures, high winds and the fire which destroyed the Captain’s Table Restaurant on River Drive in Moline late Monday night. The firefighters responded at approximately 10:30 p.m. to the blaze. The building was reportedly fully engulfed when fire crews arrived.
Firefighters from Moline, East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal battle sub-zero temperatures, high winds and the fire which destroyed the Captain’s Table Restaurant on River Drive in Moline late Monday night. The firefighters responded at approximately 10:30 p.m. to the blaze. The building was reportedly fully engulfed when fire crews arrived.
Firefighters from Moline, East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal battle sub-zero temperatures, high winds and the fire which destroyed the Captain’s Table Restaurant on River Drive in Moline late Monday night. The firefighters responded at approximately 10:30 p.m. to the blaze. The building was reportedly fully engulfed when fire crews arrived.
Ice covers the Captain's Table sign while firefighters pour water on the fire which ripped through the Moline restaurant late Monday night. Firefighters from Moline, East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal battle sub-zero temperatures, high winds to extinguish the blaze.
Firefighters from Moline, East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal battle sub-zero temperatures, high winds and the fire which destroyed the Captain’s Table Restaurant on River Drive in Moline late Monday night. The firefighters responded at approximately 10:30 p.m. to the blaze. The building was reportedly fully engulfed when fire crews arrived.
Icicles form on the bottom of a Moline fire engine truck while it pumps water on to the Captain's Table restaurant fire late Monday night.
Firefighters from Moline, East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal battle sub-zero temperatures, high winds and the fire which destroyed the Captain’s Table Restaurant on River Drive in Moline late Monday night. The firefighters responded at approximately 10:30 p.m. to the blaze. The building was reportedly fully engulfed when fire crews arrived.
Firefighters from Moline, East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal battle sub-zero temperatures, high winds and the fire which destroyed the Captain’s Table Restaurant on River Drive in Moline late Monday night. The firefighters responded at approximately 10:30 p.m. to the blaze. The building was reportedly fully engulfed when fire crews arrived.
Ice forms on the mustache of East Moline Battalion Chief Bruce Colmer while he directs fire crews battling the Captain's Table fire late Monday night.
Firefighters from Moline, East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal battle sub-zero temperatures, high winds and the fire which destroyed the Captain’s Table Restaurant on River Drive in Moline late Monday night. The firefighters responded at approximately 10:30 p.m. to the blaze. The building was reportedly fully engulfed when fire crews arrived.
Firefighters from Moline, East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal battle sub-zero temperatures, high winds and the fire which destroyed the Captain’s Table Restaurant on River Drive in Moline late Monday night. The firefighters responded at approximately 10:30 p.m. to the blaze. The building was reportedly fully engulfed when fire crews arrived.
Firefighters fall back after making an initial attack to the northeast side of the Captain's Table restaurant late Monday night in Moline. Firefighters from Moline, East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal responded to the fire which gutted the popular restaurant at 4801 River Dr, Moline. When fire crews arrive the building was fully engulfed. According to Moline Fire Chief Jeff Snyder fire crews had to take a defensive position and battle the fire from the outside because safety concerns were exasperated by the frigid and windy weather.
Firefighters from Moline, East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal battle sub-zero temperatures, high winds and the fire which destroyed the Captain’s Table Restaurant on River Drive in Moline late Monday night. The firefighters responded at approximately 10:30 p.m. to the blaze. The building was reportedly fully engulfed when fire crews arrived.
Firefighters from Moline, East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal battle sub-zero temperatures, high winds and the fire which destroyed the Captain’s Table Restaurant on River Drive in Moline late Monday night. The firefighters responded at approximately 10:30 p.m. to the blaze. The building was reportedly fully engulfed when fire crews arrived.
Firefighters from Moline, East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal battle sub-zero temperatures, high winds and the fire which destroyed the Captain’s Table Restaurant on River Drive in Moline late Monday night. The firefighters responded at approximately 10:30 p.m. to the blaze. The building was reportedly fully engulfed when fire crews arrived.
A firefighter, whose mask became obscured while fighting a fire at the Captain's Table restaurant in Moline, is assisted by his fellow firefighters late Monday night.
Ice covers charred framing and patio of the Captain's Table restaurant Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. The popular Moline restaurant, 4801 River Dr, Moline, was destroyed by fire late Monday night. Crews were on the scene this morning to raze the building for safety reasons.
A Moline Fire fighter looks on as Moline Public Works crew razes the Captain's Table restaurant following a fire late Monday night.
A Moline Public Works crew uses an excavator to raze the unstable sections of the Captain's Table restaurant Tuesday morning following a fire late Monday night which gutted the restaurant.
A Moline firefighter traverses the ice and water surrounding the fire scene at the Captain's Table restaurant Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. The popular Moline restaurant located on River Drive was destroyed by fire late Monday night.
A Moline Public Works crew uses an excavator to raze the unstable sections of the Captain's Table restaurant Tuesday morning following a fire late Monday night which gutted the restaurant.
Ice covers charred framing of the Captain's Table restaurant Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. The popular Moline restaurant, 4801 River Dr, Moline, was destroyed by fire late Monday night. Crews were on the scene this morning to raze the building for safety reasons.
A Moline Public Works crew uses an excavator to raze the unstable sections of the Captain's Table restaurant Tuesday morning following a fire late Monday night which gutted the restaurant.
A Moline Public Works crew uses an excavator to raze the unstable sections of the Captain's Table restaurant Tuesday morning following a fire late Monday night which gutted the restaurant.
A think layer of ice clings to a Moline Fire truck in the parking lot of the Captain's Table restaurant Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018.
Icicles formed by the water used to extinguish the fire which destroyed the Captain's Table restaurant cling to the north side of the building Tuesday morning.
Ice covers charred framing and patio of the Captain's Table restaurant Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. The popular Moline restaurant, 4801 River Dr, Moline, was destroyed by fire late Monday night. Crews were on the scene this morning to raze the building for safety reasons.
Ice covers charred framing of the Captain's Table restaurant Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. The popular Moline restaurant, 4801 River Dr, Moline, was destroyed by fire late Monday night. Crews were on the scene this morning to raze the building for safety reasons.
Ice covers charred framing of the Captain's Table restaurant Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. The popular Moline restaurant, 4801 River Dr, Moline, was destroyed by fire late Monday night. Crews were on the scene this morning to raze the building for safety reasons.
Firefighters from several area departments Monday night battled the bitter cold along with a fire that gutted the Captain’s Table Restaurant at 4801 River Drive, Moline, at 10:44 p.m. Monday night. The structure was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived at the scene. An excavator was called to bring down unstable walls and allow firefighters better access to hidden pockets of fire. The restaurant had been closed for renovations, according to its Facebook page.
Firefighters from several area departments Monday night battled the bitter cold along with a fire that gutted the Captain’s Table Restaurant at 4801 River Drive, Moline, at 10:44 p.m. Monday night. The structure was fully-engulfed when firefighters arrived at the scene. An excavator was called to bring down unstable walls and allow firefighters better access to hidden pockets of fire.
Ice covered the remains of the Captain’s Table Restaurant at 4801 River Drive, Moline after a fire gutted the structure Monday, Jan. 15.
Firefighters from several area departments Monday night battled the bitter cold along with a fire that gutted the Captain’s Table Restaurant at 4801 River Drive, Moline, at 10:44 p.m. Monday night. The structure was fully-engulfed when firefighters arrived at the scene. An excavator was called to bring down unstable walls and allow firefighters better access to hidden pockets of fire.
Ice covers the deck area of the Captain’s Table Restaurant at 4801 River Drive, Moline after a fire gutted the structure Monday, January 15, 2018. The structure was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived at the scene.
Firefighters from several area departments Monday night battled the bitter cold along with a fire that gutted the Captain’s Table Restaurant at 4801 River Drive, Moline, at 10:44 p.m. Monday night. The structure was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived at the scene. An excavator was called to bring down unstable walls and allow firefighters better access to hidden pockets of fire.
After a late Monday night fire at the Captain's Table Restaurant 4801 River Drive, Moline, the building was covered in ice Tuesday. Firefighters were called to the blaze at about 10:30 p.m. When they arrived, the building was reportedly already fully engulfed.
After firefighters battled a late Monday night fire at the Captain's Table Restaurant 4801 River Drive, Moline, the building is now covered in ice Tuesday. Firefighters were called to the blaze at about 10:30 p.m. When they arrived the building was reportedly already fully engulfed.
After firefighters battled a late Monday night fire at the Captain's Table Restaurant 4801 River Drive, Moline, the building was covered in ice Tuesday. Firefighters were called to the blaze at about 10:30 p.m. When they arrived the building was reportedly already fully engulfed.
After firefighters battled a late Monday night fire at the Captain's Table Restaurant 4801 River Drive, Moline, the building was covered in ice Tuesday. Firefighters were called to the blaze at about 10:30 p.m. When they arrived the building was reportedly already fully engulfed.
After firefighters battled a late Monday night fire at the Captain's Table Restaurant 4801 River Drive, Moline, the building was covered in ice Tuesda. Firefighters were called to the blaze at about 10:30 p.m. When they arrived the building was reportedly already fully engulfed.
Firefighters from Moline, East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal battle sub-zero temperatures, high winds and the fire which destroyed the Captain’s Table Restaurant on River Drive in Moline late Monday night. The firefighters responded at approximately 10:30 p.m. to the blaze. The building was reportedly fully engulfed when fire crews arrived.
Firefighters from Moline, East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal battle sub-zero temperatures, high winds and the fire which destroyed the Captain’s Table Restaurant on River Drive in Moline late Monday night. The firefighters responded at approximately 10:30 p.m. to the blaze. The building was reportedly fully engulfed when fire crews arrived.
Firefighters from Moline, East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal battle sub-zero temperatures, high winds and the fire which destroyed the Captain’s Table Restaurant on River Drive in Moline late Monday night. The firefighters responded at approximately 10:30 p.m. to the blaze. The building was reportedly fully engulfed when fire crews arrived.
Firefighters from Moline, East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal battle sub-zero temperatures, high winds and the fire which destroyed the Captain’s Table Restaurant on River Drive in Moline late Monday night. The firefighters responded at approximately 10:30 p.m. to the blaze. The building was reportedly fully engulfed when fire crews arrived.
Firefighters from Moline, East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal battle sub-zero temperatures, high winds and the fire which destroyed the Captain’s Table Restaurant on River Drive in Moline late Monday night. The firefighters responded at approximately 10:30 p.m. to the blaze. The building was reportedly fully engulfed when fire crews arrived.
Icicles form on the bottom of a Moline fire engine truck while it pumps water on to the Captain's Table restaurant fire late Monday night.
Firefighters from Moline, East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal battle sub-zero temperatures, high winds and the fire which destroyed the Captain’s Table Restaurant on River Drive in Moline late Monday night. The firefighters responded at approximately 10:30 p.m. to the blaze. The building was reportedly fully engulfed when fire crews arrived.
Firefighters from Moline, East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal battle sub-zero temperatures, high winds and the fire which destroyed the Captain’s Table Restaurant on River Drive in Moline late Monday night. The firefighters responded at approximately 10:30 p.m. to the blaze. The building was reportedly fully engulfed when fire crews arrived.
Firefighters from Moline, East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal battle sub-zero temperatures, high winds and the fire which destroyed the Captain’s Table Restaurant on River Drive in Moline late Monday night. The firefighters responded at approximately 10:30 p.m. to the blaze. The building was reportedly fully engulfed when fire crews arrived.
Firefighters from Moline, East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal battle sub-zero temperatures, high winds and the fire which destroyed the Captain’s Table Restaurant on River Drive in Moline late Monday night. The firefighters responded at approximately 10:30 p.m. to the blaze. The building was reportedly fully engulfed when fire crews arrived.
Firefighters from Moline, East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal battle sub-zero temperatures, high winds and the fire which destroyed the Captain’s Table Restaurant on River Drive in Moline late Monday night. The firefighters responded at approximately 10:30 p.m. to the blaze. The building was reportedly fully engulfed when fire crews arrived.
Firefighters from Moline, East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal battle sub-zero temperatures, high winds and the fire which destroyed the Captain’s Table Restaurant on River Drive in Moline late Monday night. The firefighters responded at approximately 10:30 p.m. to the blaze. The building was reportedly fully engulfed when fire crews arrived.
Ice forms on the mustache of East Moline Battalion Chief Bruce Colmer while he directs fire crews battling the Captain's Table fire late Monday night.
Ice covers the Captain's Table sign while firefighters pour water on the fire which ripped through the Moline restaurant late Monday night. Firefighters from Moline, East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal battle sub-zero temperatures, high winds to extinguish the blaze. The firefighters responded at approximately 10:30 p.m. to the blaze. The building was reportedly fully engulfed when fire crews arrived.
Firefighters from Moline, East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal battle sub-zero temperatures, high winds and the fire which destroyed the Captain’s Table Restaurant on River Drive in Moline late Monday night. The firefighters responded at approximately 10:30 p.m. to the blaze. The building was reportedly fully engulfed when fire crews arrived.
Firefighters from Moline, East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal battle sub-zero temperatures, high winds and the fire which destroyed the Captain’s Table Restaurant on River Drive in Moline late Monday night. The firefighters responded at approximately 10:30 p.m. to the blaze. The building was reportedly fully engulfed when fire crews arrived.
Firefighters from Moline, East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal battle sub-zero temperatures, high winds and the fire which destroyed the Captain’s Table Restaurant on River Drive in Moline late Monday night. The firefighters responded at approximately 10:30 p.m. to the blaze. The building was reportedly fully engulfed when fire crews arrived.
Firefighters from Moline, East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal battle sub-zero temperatures, high winds and the fire which destroyed the Captain’s Table Restaurant on River Drive in Moline late Monday night. The firefighters responded at approximately 10:30 p.m. to the blaze. The building was reportedly fully engulfed when fire crews arrived.
Firefighters from Moline, East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal battle sub-zero temperatures, high winds and the fire which destroyed the Captain’s Table Restaurant on River Drive in Moline late Monday night. The firefighters responded at approximately 10:30 p.m. to the blaze. The building was reportedly fully engulfed when fire crews arrived.
Firefighters from Moline, East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal battle sub-zero temperatures, high winds and the fire which destroyed the Captain’s Table Restaurant on River Drive in Moline late Monday night. The firefighters responded at approximately 10:30 p.m. to the blaze. The building was reportedly fully engulfed when fire crews arrived.
A firefighter, whose mask became obscured while fighting a fire at the Captain's Table restaurant in Moline, is assisted by his fellow firefighters late Monday night.
The Captain’s Table is getting a new name.
The city-owned restaurant on the Moline riverfront is soon to be christened Catfish Charlie’s, according to city officials.
The parks department and City Council had to approve the change because the restaurant is under a 20-year lease between the city and the restaurant operator.
Another Catfish Charlie’s is in operation in Dubuque, but city officials in Moline said they think the two are separately owned.
The manager at Captains’ Table was not available Friday for comment.
The property is under lease until 2037.
The old Captain’s Table was plagued by frequent flooding, then fire. When it was rebuilt, following the January 2018 blaze, the building was elevated to get it out of the flood way. The remodel came at a cost of more than $2 million.
It reopened in summer of 2020 but closed because of staffing issues in May 2022. A day later, the restaurant clarified on it's Facebook page that there was a "hiccup with staff," but that had been resolved.
