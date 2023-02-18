Photos: The Captain's Table restaurant in Moline Captain's Table Artist rendering of the design for the new Captain's Table restaurant in Moline. 021723-qc-nws-captainstable-042 021723-qc-nws-captainstable-038 021723-qc-nws-captainstable-025 021723-qc-nws-captainstable-009a.JPG 021723-qc-nws-captainstable-046 021723-qc-nws-captainstable-012a.JPG 060122-qc-nws-captainstable 060122-qc-nws-captainstable 060122-qc-nws-captainstable Captains Table closes, 'staffing issues' 110620-qc-nws-captain-02.JPG 110620-qc-nws-captain-01.JPG 080520-QCT-captainstable-01.JPG 080520-QCT-captainstable-02.JPG 050520-qct-whatsgoingup-122 050520-qct-whatsgoingup-120 030420-qc-nws-captainstable-001 030420-qc-nws-captainstable-002 030420-qc-nws-captainstable-010 030420-qc-nws-captainstable-008 030420-qc-nws-captainstable-012 030420-qc-nws-captainstable-006 030420-qc-nws-captainstable-007 The Captain’s Table is getting a new name.

The city-owned restaurant on the Moline riverfront is soon to be christened Catfish Charlie’s, according to city officials.

The parks department and City Council had to approve the change because the restaurant is under a 20-year lease between the city and the restaurant operator.

Another Catfish Charlie’s is in operation in Dubuque, but city officials in Moline said they think the two are separately owned.

The manager at Captains’ Table was not available Friday for comment.

The property is under lease until 2037.

The old Captain’s Table was plagued by frequent flooding, then fire. When it was rebuilt, following the January 2018 blaze, the building was elevated to get it out of the flood way. The remodel came at a cost of more than $2 million.

It reopened in summer of 2020 but closed because of staffing issues in May 2022. A day later, the restaurant clarified on it's Facebook page that there was a "hiccup with staff," but that had been resolved.