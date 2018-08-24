Moline's Mercado on Fifth a launching pad for aspiring business owners
Erika Ubeda was carving out a career in plant pathology when she was uprooted from her life in Venezuela a few years ago.
The scientist left her home country to be with her husband, who had recently gotten a job in the Quad-Cities. And while she never expected to land in Moline, joining the community surrounding the Floreciente neighborhood has helped her work toward her lifelong dream: opening a Latin American restaurant.
She received a grant from Mercado on Fifth, the outdoor market in downtown Moline, to purchase a food truck, according to Director Maria Ontiveros. And this summer, she's joined the market to sell her Latin American-style hot dogs.
"The idea is to open a restaurant in the Quad-Cities, and this is a good start because I'm getting more experience," Ubeda said. "I love the food, community and working with people. And being here (at Mercado) has been very good for me because I'm getting to know more people in the area."
At Mercado, Ubeda trades the typical American hot dog with ketchup for Venezuelan, Colombian, Chilean and other style hot dogs, topped with onions, sauerkraut, pickles, potatoes and more.
Ontiveros said Ubeda's story is one of dozens at Mercado. And an example of what her and her grandfather, Bob Ontiveros, have been working toward for years — creating a launching pad in Moline for aspiring entrepreneurs and business owners.
Bob Ontiveros, who grew up in Moline as part of a first generation Mexican-American family, wanted to start an outdoor market for the Floreciente neighborhood a decade ago. But in 2016, a partnership with his granddaughter, Maria, helped make Mercado on Fifth a reality.
For the past few years, more than 30 vendors have sold food and products at the market each season. And it's become an incubator for local residents looking to start businesses — especially those who are immigrants or don't speak English as a first language, Maria Ontiveros said.
"It's grown in ways we never expected. And we have more of those minority-owned businesses and more immigrant businesses, which is exciting growth," she said. "It brings a huge subsection of the community together, and it bridges cultures."
The non-profit also has been working with outside groups to help participants start businesses. Ontiveros teaches a Food Handler Training course in Spanish at Black Hawk College, for example.
"The first year we had a hard time reaching those (immigrant business owners) because those are the people who never previously had an outlet like this," she said. "But after the first year, we saw a lot of people showing interest. And so we started the food sanitation management program in Spanish, and since then, we've passed over 15 people to be managers in kitchens, who are primarily Spanish speakers."
Since the beginning, the Illinois Small Business Development Center, or SBDC, based on the Quad-Cities campus of Western Illinois University, has partnered with Mercado to provide information, grants and bilingual programs for business owners, according to Business Adviser Ann Friederichs. She encourages new entrepreneurs to start out at Mercado before committing to opening a more traditional store or restaurant.
"It's a very low initial investment which reduces their startup cost and risk," she said. "There are no monthly mortgage payments or large lease payments. It's a great location with lots of free marketing and publicity. It's just a perfect way to get started. Once the vendors have had some success and have gotten their product and name out there, they are more confident in taking the next step.”
Phyllis Harris got her start at Mercado during its pilot season. She serves soul food from her food truck, under the name Divine Soul2Soul. The "name speaks for itself," she said, "the food is divine and good for the soul."
After being in the catering business for 20 years, Harris said she lost her passion for it after her mother died. But learning about Mercado helped inspire her to start cooking again.
"It’s so low overhead, that if I come out here and don't get one customer, I can pack up and pull away — opposed to a brick-and-mortar, where if I don't get a customer, how am I going to pay my bills?" she said. "And as the crowd starts getting bigger each year, we've adjusted. We both work full-time jobs, so now we've tapered it down to just offering a couple items on the menu."
For many of the vendors, Mercado on Fifth is also an opportunity to celebrate the cultures of their families and neighbors. Gladys Navarro, for example, uses the market as an opportunity to sell scarves and other items from friends in her home country of Ecuador. She calls Mercado an opportunity to "advertise her beautiful country."
"Mercado on Fifth has become a place where people feel proud of their identity, origin and community," Maria “Monse” Magallon-Perez, with SBDC, said. "It integrates the community with educational and recreational activities for kids and adults while bring(ing) economic prosperity to the region with new jobs and businesses."
Ontiveros has several goals for Mercado on Fifth in the coming years, including possibly opening it as a permanent market.
But last Friday, she took a step back to celebrate with her family. At Mercado, she honored her grandfather on his 80th birthday, as well as the family's 100th anniversary of immigrating to the United States. A century later, she's now teaching English to immigrants who just arrived in the country, she said, adding, "It just feels so special."
"I spoke to Maria (Ontiveros) last week and reduced her to tears, because I recalled when she first contacted me and spoke about this vision her grandfather had that she had," Harris said, as she passed out pulled pork sandwiches Friday. "I went to her and asked her, 'Did you ever expect it would turn out like this?' I mean the first night, I cried for her. Everyone enjoyed themselves and it's just such a blessing."