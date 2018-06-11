The Sears Hometown store in Moline will close this summer, officials announced Friday.
Liquidation sales have begun at 4241 Avenue of the Cities, and store officials said the closure is expected next month. The Moline store, along with one in Sterling, are among around 100 remaining Sears Hometown locations, according to President and CEO Will Powell.
Powell discussed the closures during the company's quarterly earnings announcement. The closures are separate from those announced by Sears Holdings last month.
Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores spun off from its parent company, Sears Holdings Corp., in 2012.
On May 31, Sears Holdings announced dozens of Sears and Kmart stores are closing, including the Sears at NorthPark Mall in Davenport. According to Iowa Workforce Development, the closure affects 38 employees at the Kimberly Road store, plus four employees at the Sears Auto Center.
Liquidation sales begin June 14. And layoffs are expected in September, when the store is scheduled to close.
Sears is the second anchor store NorthPark Mall has lost in the past few months, after Bon-Ton announced it is closing stores nationwide this summer, including the Davenport Younkers.
"NorthPark is looking at the closing of Sears as an opportunity to reconfigure the shopping center mix, allowing the center to explore new opportunities including non-retail uses," Macerich Corporate Marketing Manager Laura Crossman said.
Despite the closures, Crossman said mall management is staying positive, especially with the upcoming openings of H&M and Von Maur-owned Dry Goods.