Despite leading the state's largest investor-owned water utility, Iowa American Water President Randy Moore said he's yet to reach his peak.
An Indiana native, Moore has worked in the water and wastewater industry for nearly 40 years. Now, he's a prominent business leader in the Quad-Cities, working to promote clean water, local government relationships and inclusivity in the workplace.
Moore joined American Water in 1979, working as a front line operator and learning the business first-hand. He said he went back to school to earn multiple degrees, then was promoted to president of the Iowa American Water Organization a few years after earning his master's degree in business administration.
Here are some of his thoughts on leading from the front.
What led you to joining Iowa American Water and taking on a major leadership position?
I have always loved the fact that I played a major role in the health of our customers. Water is the only utility that is consumed. As I progressed in leadership roles, I learned more and more about how the organization worked and how I would be able to play an even larger role in the overall wellness of our customers as a good corporate citizen and as an employee of American Water.
Was it always a goal of yours to be a business leader?
When I was a young child, my grandmother, who was from the deep south, told me that the only way I would know that I was successful would be based on the way the white population treated me. She said not to expect more than a handout from the white community. As a small child, that had an impact on me. I decided very early that I would not allow my grandmother's way of gauging success be the motivator for my personal success. I knew that I would ultimately end at some level of leadership. I wanted to be successful in a way that would allow be to give back to my community. Hard work, a committed attitude and a strong resilience have all helped me reach the level of success I experience today. However, I do not feel that I have reached the pinnacle. There is still more for me.
What are some of the challenges you face as a business leader?
As a leader I face challenges daily. The health of the communities we serve is always my biggest concern. I operate under the philosophy that we hold the health of all of our customers in our hands. If we fail to do the right things, literally thousands of people could suffer.
Secondly, I hold safety in high regards. I have a multitude of employees who I want to make sure go home at the end of the day healthy. My biggest fear would be to have to tell a family that their loved one was severely injured or worse, that their loved one was killed on the job. For that reason, safety is always in the front of my mind.
I think the most difficult decisions I have had to make have been around discharging an employee. I was once told that letting an employee go was something that the employee had control over. If they did their job and met their expectation, termination would not be an option. While I agree with that assessment, it is still difficult to terminate an employee. The impact of the termination not only affects the employee, their entire family will feel the impact.
What’s the most rewarding part of your job?
The most rewarding part of my job is the opportunity that I get to develop people. Having worked the industry for several years and holding a significant leadership role, I have learned a number of things about leadership and operational skills. Being able to share my institutional, operational and professional knowledge with others is both rewarding and exciting. When I am able to witness those individuals develop into excellent leaders it is very rewarding. I have developed a mentorship program that I utilize frequently to assist in developing others.
What values/rules do you use to lead your team?
I basically have five values that I use to lead my team:
- Be true to yourself
- Be true to others
- Stay Positive
- Keep Trying
- Take time to smell the roses
What advice do you have for someone hoping to rise above their current situation and possibly become a leader some day?
If you keep your eyes open for opportunity, you will get the chance. I believe that opportunities happen all the time. The problem is that we don’t always recognize them as opportunities. If you want to go higher you have got to be willing to take risks and you must be willing to exercise a large amount of flexibility and patience. Keep pushing and remember, your attitude is visible all the time every day.
What do you see for the future of Iowa American Water?
Iowa American is poised to grow over the next few years. We have passed legislation and adjusted our staff so that we could take advantage of the growth opportunities in the state of Iowa. Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) is a major component of growth for our company. We will positions ourselves to be one of the D&I leaders in the state.
Is there anything else you would like to say about yourself or the company?
I have a passion for development of others, particularly minorities and the disenfranchised. I want to be focused on how my company can reach out to others in the communities we serve, to help develop them economically and demographically while providing safe, clean drinking water to all of our customers.