Dale Owen is celebrating his 30th year in the finance industry — a career that's allowed him to work with five community banks and lead one of the Quad-Cities' largest credit unions.
President and CEO of Ascentra Credit Union, Dale Owen began working at First National Bank in Moline in 1988, while also taking night classes to complete a degree in banking and finance. He continued working toward higher education while taking on roles at several different banking institutions. After graduating from Augustana College in 1999, he began working for Ascentra, formerly called Alcoa Employees and Community Credit Union.
After around 14 years with the company, he was named president and CEO of Ascentra in 2013. Here are some of his thoughts on being a Quad-City business leader.
How did you make the move to lead a credit union?
I had a wonderful mentor working with Paul Lensmeyer, our prior CEO. We worked very close together and our board developed a succession plan for me to transition to CEO upon Paul’s retirement. Sadly, Paul’s untimely passing moved up our succession and I transitioned into the leadership role in 2013. I’m very blessed to work with an outstanding board, staff and senior team. I know Paul would be proud of how everyone pulled together and the continued growth of the credit union.
What are some of the most important decisions you make as a CEO?
Decisions focused on empowering our staff to serve our membership effectively and ensuring they have the best technology, products and services to do so. The foundation of our success and our culture are based on our value proposition of Listening, Caring and Doing What’s Right. For us these are more than just words; they are the crux of everything we do. This philosophy carries over into our communities as we demonstrate our commitment through volunteering and financial support.
What advice do you have for anyone looking to be a CEO or business leader?
There are no shortcuts to success. Every job I’ve had along the way has helped me in my current position. Never stop learning and be well read on what is going on in your industry. Build your network through volunteering and serving the community. Put yourself in positions that push your comfort level and allow personal growth.
How do you view the changing world of banking/credit unions?
It’s very gratifying to lead an organization and work in an industry that exists for no other reason than to further the financial well-being of those we serve. The “Too Big to Fail” large banking institutions continue to pose tremendous risk for our economy. At a time when credit unions and local community banks have so much in common, it’s ironic that the leadership of the Iowa Banking Association continues to assault the tax status of credit unions.
In 1992 community banks held a national market share of 53.3 percent, the largest 100 banks 41.1 percent and credit unions 5.6 percent. By the end of 2016 these numbers have evolved to only 17.8 percent for community banks, 75.1 percent the largest 100 banks and 7.1 percent for credit unions. The largest banks received billions in bailout money during the financial crisis and instead of lending that money back out as intended, they focused on technology enhancements that have allowed them to increase market share very effectively.
On top of that, satisfaction levels of large bank customers have increased to the same level of community banks, ironically because their customers no longer have to deal with them face-to-face. This success, coupled with new, less-regulated players in the financial services industry, has had a dramatic effect on the credit union industry. Thankfully, savvy consumers understand the benefits of doing business locally and ownership structure of credit unions.
How can residents make the right choice in choosing a financial institution?
Membership truly has its benefits. As nonprofit financial cooperatives, credit unions are charged with providing financial services that are in the best interests of the members we serve. Chartered under the principle of people helping people, the vast majority of credit unions are locally focused and ingrained in their communities. The credit union is led by a volunteer board of directors who are elected from the membership. Credit unions are focused on the financial success of our member-owners while banks are focused on maximizing income for their shareholders. It’s been a great time to be in the credit union business as the largest banks continue to be some of our best advertisement.
With construction of a new headquarters center underway, what do you think having a bigger presence in downtown Bettendorf will do for Ascentra?
Our building project in downtown Bettendorf has been a great collaboration with the City of Bettendorf and other area businesses. Our new home office will allow us to gain needed efficiencies and space to effectively serve our growing membership. It will also allow for further growth of the credit union while supporting our membership’s financial needs. This is a great investment of our members’ equity. It’s been very gratifying to have the needs of our organization align directly with the Q-C Chamber's Q2030 Regional Action Plan and strategic plan for downtown Bettendorf.
What do you see for the future of Ascentra?
Great things. We care about our members, staff, the communities we serve and collaborating with those people and entities that are looking to take our region further. Ascentra Credit Union began in the basement of Alcoa in 1950. From this humble beginning the credit union has expanded throughout eastern Iowa and western Illinois. As stewards of our members' money we look forward to continued managed responsible growth and making meaningful impacts in the communities we serve.