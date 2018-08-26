Marc Engels said he leads his employees with the values instilled in him as a child, growing up in a small Iowa farming community.
"When you grow up in an environment where everyone knows each other, you learn early on that no one is perfect and it is important to understand all sides of a situation," Engels, the president of Mel Foster Co. Insurance, said. "These are values that help me every day to continue to strive to be the best leader I can be for our team and this company."
For the past seven years, Engels has been at the helm of Mel Foster's Insurance division. Here are some of his thoughts on being a business leader in the Quad-Cities.
What led you to becoming president of Mel Foster Co. Insurance?
Like most career moves, it was a combination of timing and the eagerness to take on a new challenge. I had a good understanding of the opportunity along with a vision from day one of where we could grow and find success in the future.
Was it always a goal of yours to lead a company?
My entire life I have been in competitive environments where ultimately I was fortunate enough to assume leadership roles, so this was undoubtedly fulfilling a professional goal. I am a firm believer that a teamwork-based environment is essential to an organization's success. Every day I get to work with 40 employees that possess industry-specific knowledge across our core insurance departments of personal, business, transportation, employee benefits and individual/group retirement planning. Each and every employee brings unique talent and knowledge that contributes to our ability to serve our clients. It is a source of pride to see the impact we are able to make in the community.
What are some of the most challenging decisions you make as president of a company?
Identifying the best place to invest in the future to give our team the best tools possible to succeed. Whether it be technology, human capital or new product offerings, the challenge is to match those opportunities with our current culture. We don't always get it right, but we will never stop innovating.
How has the industry changed in recent years and how is Mel Foster working to adapt?
First, over the past 10 years, the mergers and acquisitions that have occurred within the independent agency model have been something we have been watching very closely. Also, our distribution channel is under attack by the big tech industry who has hopes of commoditizing some of the products we sell. Lastly, our customer expectations are changing, which we see as a tremendous opportunity to streamline the administrative side of the insurance process and allow our professionals more one-on-one time to serve our clients. We could not be more excited about the digital offerings we will be able to bring to our clients now and in the future.
Do you look for certain qualities or characteristics of people on your staff or team?
We look for people that want to be a part of a team and learn every day. Specific characteristics are attitude, aptitude, creativity, intensity and integrity.
What impact does Mel Foster have on the Q-C area? Is it important to keep a local presence?
Mel Foster Co. is one of the strongest brands in the Quad-Cities community. In the Insurance division, we work hard to provide a high level of service and professional competence to our clients while being strong community stewards. We believe wholeheartedly in the need to have a local presence in the communities where our clients live, work and play. This is the foundation of our independent agency model which is predicated on personal relationships and building trust.
What advice do you have for anyone wanting to become a leader in the industry?
Be excited to learn every day and run toward challenges because they very likely are your best opportunities tomorrow.