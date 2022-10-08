More fluctuation for gas prices in the Quad-Cities

Quad-Citians can expect more uncertainty at the gas pump.

OPEC announced Wednesday it would "adjust the overall production" by 2 million barrels, beginning in November. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Companies was founded in Baghdad in 1960 and now includes 23 countries. The organization is responsible for deciding how much crude oil will be sold on the world market.

According to GasBuddy, these countries hold about 77% of known reserves. Analyst Patrick De Haan said organization leaders have not said why they chose to limit production, but the price of oil declining from $135 earlier this year to $77 last week, salvaging profit is most likely a factor.

"It’s been an abrupt, significant drop and OPEC is lightly trying to curb the decline," he said.

Contrary to popular belief, OPEC cannot set oil prices. It can, however, put a cap on how much oil is sold, which in turn causes prices to rise. In a statement, the organization cited the "uncertainty that surrounds the global economic and oil market outlooks" as the reason for the recent change.

During a stop on Wednesday in Davenport, Sen. Joni Ernst, a Republican from Iowa, said she was calling on the Biden administration to open production in the United States.

"There's no reason we can't increase our own domestic energy production and give the relief our people need when it comes to these fuel prices," she said. "The only thing it will do by reducing production from OPEC is given a hand-up to the Russians, and we can't do that."

Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley released a public statement after the decision, calling for domestic production to begin. Grassley is planning to introduce the No Oil Producing and Exporting Cartels, NOPEC, Act.

"OPEC and its partners have ignored President Biden’s pleas for increased output, and now they are colluding to reduce production and further raise global oil prices," he said. "My bipartisan NOPEC Act would crack down on these tactics by the foreign oil cartel."

At the pump, gas prices may not fluctuate too badly. De Haan said there are quite a few complexities that have come along with recent refinery issues.

"The impact is pretty similar coast to coast," he said. "We have seen a bit of a jump already."

De Haan estimated prices will rise about 10-30 cents nationwide. Refinery problems already caused the prices to go up, but the improvements are overpowering the impact OPEC will have, he said. In Iowa, De Haan said there has already been a slight jump in prices, and he expects them to come down slightly as improvements continue.

"It's certainly a mixed bag depending on where you are in the country," he said.

In the southern United States, Hurricane Ian did not impact any refineries. But that doesn't mean consumers are out of the woods yet. De Haan said barring any number of things — natural disasters, COVID issues, supply and demand — could cause gas prices to rise again.

"The volatility is off the charts and making it really hard to predict," he said. "I see more possibility that prices will be at or below today's levels by the end of the year than they will be above it."