United Way of the Quad-Cities Area is recruiting 200 more volunteers to join its Fall Day of Caring on Friday, Sept. 21.
The day organizes groups of volunteers to help out on various projects at United Way partners. In all, United Way hopes to involve 1,500 volunteers and is only 200 short of the goal, spokeswoman Jennifer Walker said.
Projects are available in the morning, afternoon or all day across the region.
This marks United Way's 20th Day of Caring, which now is held in the spring and the fall, she said, adding that it will be part of Live United Week from Sept. 17-21.
Corporate teams, teams of friends as well as individuals are invited to sign up online for the assigned projects. Visit unitedwayqc.org to see the projects available and the number of volunteers still needed. Information is under the Volunteer section.
Projects range from invasive species removal to building a retaining wall, restoring a food garden, and being a Big Brother or Sister for the day at an elementary school. Registration deadline is Monday, Sept. 10.
Sponsors are Arconic and John Deere.
For more information, call United Way at 563-355-4310.