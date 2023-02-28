A new mental health facility is opening this week in Davenport.

Covenant Family Solutions is a behavioral health care provider, based in Cedar Rapids. Its new clinic in Davenport will be located at 5403 Victoria Ave., where new patients will be accepted, beginning Wednesday, March 1.

The clinic offers therapy and counseling services and will add medication service in May.

Iowa ranks 44th in the nation in the patient-to-provider ratio for mental health services, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. There are fewer than two mental health providers available to serve every 1,000 Iowans.

Anna Patty, director of communications for Covenant, said Davenport was an ideal location for the next expansion because the company looks to go where it's most needed.

"There are some great services already here in the Quad-Cities, but there's not enough," Patty said. "There's a real gap between the number of people who need to be served and the number of organizations that are able to serve."

When the clinic opens Wednesday, it will have three employees, but Covenant plans to grow the number to 12 by the end of the year. One of those employees, who will start in May, is Amy McCormick.

The nurse practitioner has taken on specialization with mental health services. Her role will focus on assessments, diagnoses and medication management.

The addition of McCormick's job is a unique feature of the clinic, Petty said. In many settings, if a therapist recommends a patient be on medication, they have to call another provider and make an appointment. In many cases, that can take four to six months. In some cases, it can take up to nine months, McCormick said.

For Anne Taets, the senior clinician at Covenant, being able to simply send patients to another office in the building if they need further care is a valuable resource.

"It's going to be incredible," she said. "To have somebody right down the hall is going to be a dream."

Taets has been working in group therapy and management settings but is looking forward to the opportunity to get back to working one-on-one. When she previously worked in an out-patient facility, she said, trying to get someone into an individual therapist was sometimes difficult.

"There's quite a few facilities in this area that are not accepting new patients. They're just at capacity," she said. "It's kind of a crisis situation in some respects."

Patty said Covenant was looking forward to adding to the mental health care available in the Quad-Cities and providing an environment where patients can feel comfortable in the process.

"Working in mental health, it's a heavy load to bare," she said. "But every single individual that works in mental health does it because they ... want to help people."

The clinic officially opens Wednesday but is taking appointments now. Covenant can be reached at: 888-336-9661.