The Rock Island City Council is making more investments in Schwiebert Riverfront Park.

Aldermen voted Monday to approve nearly $830,000 in improvements for the popular park. Public Works Director Michael Bartels said crews are waiting on a part, which should be available in the next couple of months. Once it is installed, lighting and other upgrades are next.

Last January, the council spent $600,000 to repair the dock that was damaged on New Year's Eve 2019. The damage was so extensive, the underwater structural piles were dislodged and the gangway hitch mount was destroyed.

At the time, Ald. Randy Hurt, Ward 2, said the city had no choice but to pay to have the dock repaired.

"The city was awarded a (federal) grant for the project over 10 years ago with the requirement that the dock be maintained and in working order through 2032," Hurt said prior to the meeting. "If the city opts not to maintain the dock, the city will be required to repay the $1.5 million grant."

Bartels said Monday night that the improvements, which total more than $1.4 million, should be completed by Memorial Day.

Douglas Park Fire House No. 5 to be demolished Fire House No. 5 at Douglas Park in Rock Island is to be demolished.

Another expense under consideration by the city is the demolition of the historic Fire House No. 5, which is located at Douglas Park. The building was granted a temporary stay of demolition on Monday

Council voted to table the discussion until May to allow city staff and the public to further express their opinions on the proposed demolition. The fire station has sentimental value to many as it is located at the site of the very first NFL game in history.

A bid of about $80,000 to demolish the building was proposed, but ultimately tabled. It was previously reported the building would need upward of $576,000 in repairs.