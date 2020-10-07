More Quad-City Hy-Vee locations to offer free COVID-19 testing

Hy-Vee announced Wednesday afternoon that more locations in the Quad-Cities would have free COVID-19 testing. The grocery chain first rolled out the program at its pharmacies in August, including the Utica Ridge location, 4064 E. 53rd St. in Davenport.

Quad-City area residents can now go to Hy-Vee locations at 2351 W. Locust St., Davenport; 510 E. Sixth St., Muscatine; 201 10th Ave., Milan; 4218 Avenue of the Cities, Moline; and 2001 Fifth St., Silvis.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tests are free and administered through Hy-Vee’s pharmacy drive-thru testing process. Individuals seeking a test must register online to receive a test voucher number, testing site and appointment time.

Children ages 3 and older can also get tested when registered and accompanied by a parent or guardian. The tests are offered on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday mornings, and hours vary by location. Testing hours and registration to get a test can be found at www.doineedacovid19test.com.

The entire test takes about five minutes, and the results are sent to the patient by email in three to five business days after being sent to a lab by UPS.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.