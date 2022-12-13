More than a century old, Rock Island company still growing

At 130 years old, the Midland Davis Corporation isn't slowing down; it's expanding.

One of the longest living Quad-City businesses, Midland Davis started as many companies do — with a young immigrant.

In 1892, Louis Livingston was a 20-year-old Lithuanian immigrant who settled in the Quad-Cities. Along with his brother Ike, the Livingstons started a scrap business. And over the decades, the business was passed down generations until Louis' grandson, Hank Davis, became president in 1966.

Following Hank's death in 1991, his son, Marty Davis, took over as president with his brother, Mitchell Davis, taking on the role of vice president. Marty's children, Michael, Laura and Eric, represent the fifth generation of owners.

Through it all, the family has remained involved in the transition from a scrap-iron company to a recycling business.

"When Marty and I were kids, we were just a scrapyard," Mitch Davis said.

In the 60s and 70s, the Quad-Cities was recognized as the Farm Implement Capitol of the World, Marty Davis recalled. At the time, 90% of the combines in the world were being made in East Moline. But that status was lost with the closure of International Harvester in 1980.

"That changed a lot of things for us, and we realized we needed to diversify to not just be a scrap iron yard," he said.

So, the brothers got to planning. In 1986 they purchased a paper recycling company that was doing 150 tons of recycling a month. After buying the equipment, they moved it to their property in Moline.

At the time, cardboard still was being dumped in the landfill. Marty went around to area businesses, and persuaded them to instead begin recycling their cardboard. It helped lessen the load on the landfill and saved the companies money on their waste bills.

Before long, that 150-ton expectation was exceeded. The company now processes about 1,800 tons of paper a month. But the brothers soon learned of another problem facing the business community: What to do with wood pallets that are left after a shipment of goods arrives?

The brothers' answer was to buy a grinder in 1991 and begin recycling the used pallets into mulch. But hesitation still hung in the air, because they weren't sure there was enough of a market in the Quad-Cities for their new product.

The Davis brothers quickly learned the market was solid, but they needed to make their product more appealing, so they found a local man who was able to dye the mulch different colors.

"We had a pile of mulch and all of a sudden somebody showed up with a pick-up truck and said, 'Can I buy that?' We said sure. Then all of a sudden there was another pick-up truck. Then another and another and another," Marty said. "We sold every pound of it."

The recycled-pallet mulch now is sold to local landscaping companies and as boiler fuel to a few greenhouses for winter heating. The majority of the pallet supply comes from companies who receive raw materials on them, and some of them are resold, rather than recycled.

"We were selling pallets to a broker and shipping up to Chicago," Marty said. "But, by finding our own local market and less freight, we have been able to do better with the selling."

In August 2021, the family spotted another opportunity. As pallets arrived, they realized many were in decent enough shape to rebuild, rather than mulch.

In February of this year, the company moved into a 27,000 square foot warehouse at 1320 1st Street in Rock Island, where they hired 10 new employees. There, they repair pallets that can be salvaged and recycle those that cannot.

The Chamber of Commerce has estimated the new Midland Davis facility will have a $2 million economic impact on the area.

Fifth-generation family member Laura Davis said her family before her has done well at adapting their business over the decades.

"We're hoping to continue that," she said. "So, if there's a new cutting-edge way of recycling, we're hoping to get in on that."