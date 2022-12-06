 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mortgage rates fall, housing in Quad Cities still considered seller's market

  • Updated
Descending mortgage rates have dominated recent headlines. Experts are predicting this trend could continue.

In its quarterly report leased in October, mortgage giant Freddie Mac predicted mortgage rates would "decline modestly" over the next year. According to Freddie Mac's market survey, rates on a 30-year loan dropped to 6.49% for the week ending Dec.1.

In the Quad-Cities, Ruhl & Ruhl president Chris Beason said he defers to these experts when trying to "look at the crystal ball." Beason said over the next six months there will be a few ups and downs with mortgage rates, but expects things to settle into the low fives by the end of 2023.

"It's going to normalize a little bit. We've seen a lot of fluctuation recently and that's because everyone's trying to figure out what's going on," he said.

With the influx of stimulus checks and homeowners saving their money during 2020, 2021 was a record year for the real estate industry. Bidding wars drove prices up a record 16.9%, according to CNN. Beason said that "unsustainable growth" has cooled. People are now searching to reset and figure out the new normal as prices begin to fall back into a normal range.

"I think that's going to be good for the market ultimately," he said. “We’ve really put the markets to the test, and we’ve got a lot of balancing to do with the stimulus that we threw into the market."

The market is slowly transitioning back to 2018-19 when inventory stabilized, he said. Explaining how realtors calculate inventory, Beason gave the example of there being 500 properties for sale, selling at a rate of 100 per month. That would be five months of inventory. This is also referred to as the absorption rate: how quickly the the market absorbs the inventory every month.

Between four and six months of inventory is considered a seller's market, and more than six month of inventory is considered a buyer's market. When there is excess inventory, buyers have more options to choose from, which puts pressure on the housing prices to drop.

In the Quad-Cities, there is about two months of inventory on average, and even less inventory, depending on the price range. The average home price is about $175,000 he said. But, this could prove to be a tricky situation for sellers.

Sharon Smith, CEO of Quad City Area Realtors reflected that sentiment. From January-November of 2019, there were 8,176 properties listed, and 5,421 sold in the Quad-Cities area. During that same period in 2022, there were 6,495 properties listed and 5,678 properties sold. The years 2020 and 2021 were "break out" years in the market and do not reflect the norm.

Although about 1,300 less properties were listed this year, they are selling at a higher rate than in 2019. The average day-on-market for November 2022 was 23, compared to a 36 day average in 2019.

"We are still maintaining a really low day on market, so that means what's going up is still selling," she said.

But, many have locked into lower interest rates and refinanced in the last few years. If they were to sell and re-buy now, they would be tied to a long-term rate at a higher cost. Although this is not a new problem, Beason predicted it will be a factor more in 2023 than it has been in the past.

"I think it's the first time in history that interest rates have doubled in a year. We're not used to seeing that kind of rapid rate of increase," he said.

In December 2021, the average rate on a 30-year mortgage was 2.97% according to Nerdwallet. 

