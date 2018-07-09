A new My Place Hotel is open in Davenport — the brand's fourth Iowa location to open in the past year.
Construction began last winter on the three-story, 64-room hotel at 4653 Progress Drive, north of UnityPoint Health Trinity Hospital in Bettendorf. It's the third of 40 hotels the company is planning, according to owners Tom Caruth and Matt Eller.
The Davenport hotel is managed by Eller Enterprises, which opened two My Place Hotels in Des Moines last year, according to CEO Megan Tjernagel.
"Davenport is a great location for an extended stay hotel, but it makes a perfect location for a My Place Hotel," she said in a news release. "With such great attractions, events and employers in the community, we believe we're uniquely fit to serve the area's many visitors no matter their reason for travel or length of stay."
She said the company is looking to introduce the hotel chain to four more communities over the next year.
"We congratulate, Matt, Tom, Megan and the many team members at Eller Enterprises on yet another successful opening in Iowa," said Terry Kline, My Place EVP of Franchise Development. "Distinguished by their family values and an unwavering commitment to hospitality, the Eller team is a genuinely delightful and exciting group of hoteliers."
The Davenport hotel will employ between 15 and 20 staff members.
Customers may choose from nightly, weekly and monthly rates. Each room features a kitchen with a cooktop, microwave and refrigerator. The property is pet-friendly, plus includes on-site laundry, an outdoor pool, complimentary internet and more.
The Aberdeen, South Dakota-based My Place Hotels of America now has 42 hotels across the country, according to the news release. Under its new franchise system, the chain has a near-term pipeline of 75 additional hotels and midterm commitments for more than 40 others. The first My Place opened in 2012.
For more information, call 855-200-5685.