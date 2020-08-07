Nate Clark takes over as president of John Deere Foundation

Nate Clark is the new head of the John Deere Foundation.

In a Monday afternoon news release, Mara Downing, vice president of Deere & Company’s global brand and communications division, announced she is stepping down as president of the Foundation, but will remain a board member.

“I am grateful for the 10-plus years I spent leading the Foundation. I have thoroughly enjoyed getting to know all of you and working with you to strengthen the communities where John Deere has a significant presence,” Downing said in the news release.

“Together we have been catalysts for good, from India to the Quad-Cities, and I am proud of what we have accomplished together.”

