You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nate Clark takes over as president of John Deere Foundation
topical

Nate Clark takes over as president of John Deere Foundation

{{featured_button_text}}
After-School Ambassador Nate Clark

Nate Clark, then vice president of the John Deere Foundation, was one of 15 Afterschool Alliance Ambassadors in the U.S. He was a featured speaker Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016, at the Lights On After-School Celebration, at the Putnam Museum, Davenport.

 Deirdre Baker

Nate Clark is the new head of the John Deere Foundation.

In a Monday afternoon news release, Mara Downing, vice president of Deere & Company’s global brand and communications division, announced she is stepping down as president of the Foundation, but will remain a board member.

“I am grateful for the 10-plus years I spent leading the Foundation. I have thoroughly enjoyed getting to know all of you and working with you to strengthen the communities where John Deere has a significant presence,” Downing said in the news release.

“Together we have been catalysts for good, from India to the Quad-Cities, and I am proud of what we have accomplished together.”

+1 
081716-QC-CHAMBER-004

Director of Coprorate Citizenship and President of the John Deere Foundation Mara Downing speaks on behalf of Johnd Deere to accept a Q2030 award during the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce annual meeting at the iWireless Center in Moline on Wednesday, August 17, 2016.

 Andy Abeyta
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese tech giant stock plunges after Trump's WeChat ban

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News