 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
National Black Farmers Association continues call to boycott Deere
topical

National Black Farmers Association continues call to boycott Deere

{{featured_button_text}}
John Deere Logo

The National Black Farmers Association call to boycott Deere will continue.

John Boyd, president of the NBFA, announced Thursday that years of discrimination and inequitable treatment by Deere & Company led to the boycott call earlier this month, according to a news release.

Boyd said the boycott is intended to draw attention to Deere’s “unfairness and gain respect and better responsiveness for Black farmers,” a news release said.

The boycott call continues as Deere had announced a new coalition it formed with the National Black Growers Council and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund. The goal of that group – known as Legislation, Education, Advocacy and Production Systems, or LEAP – is to focus on addressing heirs’ property rights and improving the livelihoods of Black farmers, Deere said in recent days.

Boyd, however, called that new coalition “one of the most offensive and egregious corporate missteps I have ever witnessed.”

“The boycott against John Deere will continue as we ask our NBFA members, African partners and allies to stop buying John Deere tractors, implements, mowers and parts,” Boyd said in the news release.

“We remain open to new relationships with companies who value the work of NBFA members.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to set up a good homeschool environment

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News