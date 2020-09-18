National Black Farmers Association continues call to boycott Deere

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The National Black Farmers Association call to boycott Deere will continue.

John Boyd, president of the NBFA, announced Thursday that years of discrimination and inequitable treatment by Deere & Company led to the boycott call earlier this month, according to a news release.

Boyd said the boycott is intended to draw attention to Deere’s “unfairness and gain respect and better responsiveness for Black farmers,” a news release said.

The boycott call continues as Deere had announced a new coalition it formed with the National Black Growers Council and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund. The goal of that group – known as Legislation, Education, Advocacy and Production Systems, or LEAP – is to focus on addressing heirs’ property rights and improving the livelihoods of Black farmers, Deere said in recent days.

Boyd, however, called that new coalition “one of the most offensive and egregious corporate missteps I have ever witnessed.”