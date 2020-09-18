National Black Farmers Association continues call to boycott Deere

The National Black Farmers Association call to boycott Deere will continue.
John Boyd, president of the NBFA, announced Thursday that years of discrimination and inequitable treatment by Deere & Company led to the boycott call earlier this month, according to a news release.
Boyd said the boycott is intended to draw attention to Deere’s “unfairness and gain respect and better responsiveness for Black farmers,” a news release said.
The boycott call continues as Deere had announced a new coalition it formed with the National Black Growers Council and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund. The goal of that group – known as Legislation, Education, Advocacy and Production Systems, or LEAP – is to focus on addressing heirs’ property rights and improving the livelihoods of Black farmers, Deere said in recent days.
Boyd, however, called that new coalition “one of the most offensive and egregious corporate missteps I have ever witnessed.”
“The boycott against John Deere will continue as we ask our NBFA members, African partners and allies to stop buying John Deere tractors, implements, mowers and parts,” Boyd said in the news release.
“We remain open to new relationships with companies who value the work of NBFA members.”
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.