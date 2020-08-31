National Railroad Equipment's Silvis plant to close in company-wide consolidation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Approximately 40-50 workers at its Silvis plant are expected to be directly affected in the coming months by National Railroad Equipment’s consolidation, announced Thursday. The Silvis plant will close in March, meaning all workers at the plant will eventually be affected.

“We will retain as many as we can by offering them other roles within the company,” a company spokesman said Monday. “We will also offer job placement assistance to those we are unable to retain.”

According to the company's website, in January, NRE’s leadership team, led by Steven Beal, began a monthslong planning process to streamline the company. That process culminated with a plan to consolidate several production lines to the company’s Mt. Vernon, Illinois, and Paducah, Kentucky, facilities. NRE’s board of directors approved the plan in June.

“We are pleased to announce this consolidation plan. This will significantly streamline our operations while maintaining all of our service offerings for our customers around the globe,” Pat Frangella, executive committee leader, said in the release. “Our core mission remains unchanged, as does our ability to deliver for our customers.”