National Railroad Equipment's Silvis plant to close in company-wide consolidation

Approximately 40-50 workers at its Silvis plant are expected to be directly affected in the coming months by National Railroad Equipment’s consolidation, announced Thursday. The Silvis plant will close in March, meaning all workers at the plant will eventually be affected.
“We will retain as many as we can by offering them other roles within the company,” a company spokesman said Monday. “We will also offer job placement assistance to those we are unable to retain.”
According to the company's website, in January, NRE’s leadership team, led by Steven Beal, began a monthslong planning process to streamline the company. That process culminated with a plan to consolidate several production lines to the company’s Mt. Vernon, Illinois, and Paducah, Kentucky, facilities. NRE’s board of directors approved the plan in June.
“We are pleased to announce this consolidation plan. This will significantly streamline our operations while maintaining all of our service offerings for our customers around the globe,” Pat Frangella, executive committee leader, said in the release. “Our core mission remains unchanged, as does our ability to deliver for our customers.”
Over the next several months, the company will consolidate rail operations from its Dixmoor and Silvis, Illinois, and Milwaukee locations to its existing Mt. Vernon and Paducah facilities. There will be no changes at NRE’s marine-focused Power Systems group, the release said.
In addition, NRE Hagerstown will move its operations to a new facility located adjacent to NRE’s Paducah shops. The facility will include new and updated CNC machines, focused primarily on the manufacture and remanufacture of diesel power assemblies. This equipment will also allow NRE to expand its offerings and provide an even broader portfolio of reliable solutions.
“Being able to meet all of our customers’ power system needs under one roof will significantly increase production capacity and decrease lead times,” Brandon Schwartz, vice president of North America Sales, said in the company's release.
NRE, headquartered in Mt. Vernon, is a vertically integrated provider of new and remanufactured locomotives for sale or lease, third-party locomotive and marine engine overhaul and maintenance services, and locomotive parts and components. Since its inception in 1984, NRE has grown to become the world’s largest independent supplier of leased locomotives; new and remanufactured locomotives; new and rebuilt mechanical materials; electrical components; technical support; and field services, according to its website.
