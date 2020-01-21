Nature's Treatment of Illinois Facebook page shut down, but recreational sales continue

MILAN — Nature's Treatment of Illinois is working to re-establish its Facebook page after the social media platform took down the Milan cannabis dispensary's page.

Facebook users may have noticed NTI's Facebook page has been taken down in recent days. Shannon Ballegeer, NTI's manager, said Facebook shut down the Milan page for "illegal activity."

"Since cannabis is still a federally illegal drug, our page was deleted because of the advertisement of cannabis sales. We're working with QC Total Tech to restore the page, by filing an appeal with Facebook. Once we get the page back up and running, we will have to monitor it closely to make sure that prices are not displayed," Ballegeer said.

"We're working on more updates for our website to provide a better line of communication, as well as utilizing our Galesburg (Facebook) page to answer questions."

The page shutdown came as a surprise to NTI, but Ballegeer said she had heard of other groups being shut down on the social media platform.

"We were surprised because we do our best to avoid advertising prices and specific products. With the heavy traffic to our page since legalization, that could have had a lot to do with it," she said.