Nearly 50 small businesses in Illinois Quad-Cities receive state grants

The state grant can’t be used to pay for items that PPP helped with, so for Bowes that means the money will be allocated to help recover losses from beer that went bad during the temporary shutdown in Illinois as well as food that had to be thrown out or was given away in mid-March.

The list of businesses that received funding in the Illinois Quad-Cities mostly includes bars, restaurants and other service industry jobs, such as nail salons.

For Bent River, Bowes said business has been stronger than expected during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, even as Gov. J.B. Pritzker mandated the use of face coverings, which have to cover a person’s nose and mouth, during interactions between bar and restaurant workers and patrons.

Bowes credited the patio space behind the Moline location, as well as the City of Moline allowing Bent River to add more patio space to the sidewalk in front of the business, as being able to not lose too many seats with restrictions on indoor seating.

Bent is releasing two beers in the coming days with its fall seasonal Sweet Potato Ale, available this week at the Rock Island location, and its Triple Berry Milkshake IPA next week.