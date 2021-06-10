Need a caffeine fix? Check out these coffee shops mixing it up in the Quad-Cities.

 Skip to main content
As the weather stays sweltering and events come roaring back to the Quad-Cities, coffee shops have been opening and changing up their business in time to brave the summer crowds. 

Here are a few cafes that have opened their doors or changed things up over the past few months. 

Coffee Apothecary in Bettendorf

Coffee Apothecary, 2571 53rd Ave., Bettendorf, opened June 2 with some unique concoctions. From traditional beverages with a twist like the citrus chai latte to "elixirs" made with Monster energy drinks, the menu is wide-ranging. 

Iron + Grain Coffeehouse in Davenport.

Iron+Grain Coffee House opened a second location, 1618 N Main St., Davenport, with limited hours this week, and have a grand opening planned for Saturday. The menu will be the same as the original shop in East Moline.

Coffee Society in Davenport

Coffee Society moved to its new location at 226 W 3rd St., Davenport in November 2020, offering plenty of seating indoors. The menu includes food and drinks, as well as smoothie bowls. 

Java Java Cafe

Java Java Cafe has been around for years at 836 E River Drive, Davenport, but with a refreshed exterior, and a new food truck in the works, the coffee shop is thinking up new ways to get people their caffeine fix. They're diving into summer with fair-style lemonade shake-ups. 

Cool Beanz in Rock Island

Cool Beanz Coffeehouse also changed locations, moving to 512 24th St., Rock Island in May. The coffeehouse offers curbside pickup, drive-thru, and indoor dining. 

Jenna Sanders talks about the changing business of coffee amid the novel coronavirus/COVID-19 in front of 392 Caffé, a coffee shop owned by Sanders and husband Jay at 502 W. 3rd St. in downtown Davenport, Iowa Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
