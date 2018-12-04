Local entrepreneurs can learn more about an Iowa program that helps women, minorities, veterans and people with disabilities run a small business.
From 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Iowa's Targeted Small Business, or TSB, program will host a networking night, at EnviroNet, 1225 E. River Drive, Davenport. The event is open to small business owners participating in the TSB program and those interested in learning more about resources in the area, according to a news release.
The Iowa Economic Development Authority's TSB program is designed to help underserved populations overcome hurdles to start and grow a small business. According to the release, certified targeted small businesses gain improved access to public and private buyers across the state, plus networking opportunities and other resources.
The event is hosted by EnviroNet, IASourceLink, the U.S. Black Women's Chamber of Commerce, CIRAS and the Iowa Small Business Development Center.
Area small businesses and participating program members may register for the event by contacting Jill Lippincott at tsbcert@iowaeda.com.
