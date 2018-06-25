Bettendorf business leaders are invited to learn about local business development and upcoming events at a Good Morning Bettendorf networking program this week.
At 8 a.m. Wednesday, Good Morning Bettendorf, a program of the Bettendorf Business Network, will meet for breakfast and presentations in the community room of the Hy-Vee at Devil's Glen and Middle Road in Bettendorf, according to the event page.
The free event will include discussions about the Bettendorf Business Network rack card network for promoting businesses, plus the upcoming Coke Collectors Convention on Saturday and the Fourth of July parade. Business associates are invited to bring promotional materials and discuss discounts.
—Times staff