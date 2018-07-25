A new childcare center in Bettendorf will hold an open house Sunday with children's activities and tours.
From 1 to 4 p.m., Absolutely, Positively, Kids!, or APK!, will show off its new center at 2711 Happy Joe Drive, Bettendorf. APK! offers childcare for children from six weeks to six years old, as well as after-school care and summer camp programs, according to a news release.
The childcare center is currently accepting applications.
"We are so excited to be opening our doors to the Bettendorf and greater Quad-City community," Bettendorf Center Director Robin McNamara said in a news release. "We have been dedicated to turning this center into a safe, faith-filled loving environment for every child and family that walks through our doors."
For more information, visit the website or call 309-714-3350.
—Times staff