New Bettendorf pocket park one of more to come, advocates say

As the new I-74 bridge inches closer to completion, Bettendorf downtown advocates have their sights set on making the downtown more inviting to new businesses and visitors.
Part of that strategy is set to fully open later this summer -- a 50-foot by 70-foot park west of the Scuba Adventures QCA building.
It’s a concrete slab surrounded by flowering landscape, greenspace, and a self-watering flower pot. Downtown Bettendorf Organization Executive Director Ryan Jantzi said the space could host small gatherings and entertainment, and rotating food trucks.
Construction on the $1.2 billion I-74 bridge connecting Bettendorf to Moline is set to be completed by the end of 2021. The bridge’s completion, Jantzi said is key to spurring downtown Bettendorf’s development.
“Bettendorf will be the front door to Iowa,” Jantzi said.
For the pocket park, Jantzi said the park is waiting on ADA-accessible benches and a commemorative orange bench for the park’s honoree, Dale Owen.
Owen, the former Ascentra Credit Union CEO and the Downtown Bettendorf Organization’s fiscal 2021 vice chair, died in November 2020. The park will be called “Be the Light Park” in his honor.
This was the first full year of the self-imposed tax called a self-supported municipal improvement district, which businesses and property owners can opt-in for and goes to the Downtown Bettendorf Organization’s downtown improvement efforts.
The group’s annual $300,000 budget is made up from $100,000 from the City of Bettendorf, $50,000 from the Isle of Capri Casino, and $150,000 from the property owners in the tax district, according to numbers provided by the organization. With its budget this past year, the organization spent $30,000 on the new Be the Light Park, and added 12 self-watering planters downtown, which Jantzi said is to help “break up the urban jungle” of downtown Bettendorf.
The group also added gateway signage and paid for a targeted digital marketing campaign promoting local downtown businesses.
In fiscal 2022, the Downtown Bettendorf Organization plans to award new grants: the Façade and Interior Grant programs plan to distribute a total of $50,000 with a cap of $15,000 per applicant for downtown buildings to make interior improvements and changes to the face of the building.