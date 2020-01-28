New bill is part of national effort to phase out corporate tax incentives

SPRINGFIELD — Two Democratic Illinois lawmakers unveiled legislation Tuesday to form a multi-state compact in which each member state would vow not to use company-specific tax incentives to lure businesses away from another member state.

Rep. Bob Morgan, of Deerfield, and Sen. Ram Villivalam, of Chicago, introduced identical legislation that would establish the “Phase Out Corporate Giveaways Interstate Compact.”

“These kinds of tax breaks have historically been justified as a necessary evil,” Morgan said during a Statehouse news conference Tuesday. “A necessary expense to bring jobs and business to our state, but in many ways to keep jobs from leaving the state of Illinois as they hold us hostage because other states are offering them tax incentives.”

The proposal is part of a nationwide effort to phase out all tax incentive programs aimed at luring businesses to move across state lines, or to prevent them from moving. Similar legislation has already been introduced this year in Iowa, New York, Florida, New Hampshire, Hawaii, West Virginia and Maryland.

Villivalam said economic development tax incentives created an uneven playing field because some businesses get them while others don’t.