With an extra 20,000 people expected to flood downtown Davenport and the Quad-Cities this weekend, it makes sense that new businesses are rushing to make their presence known during the Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Businesses that have opened in the last year are preparing tours and bringing in extra staff to accommodate the Saturday crowd. And entrepreneurs who have announced new ventures within the past few months are pushing construction deadlines to show off business plans this weekend, when the Bix road race and RAGBRAI bike ride will converge.
"This is only the third time we've had both Bix and RAGBRAI on the same day, so it's pretty unique," said Jessica Waytenick, a spokeswoman with the Quad-Cities Convention and Visitors Bureau. "I think it really has an impact on the whole area. When people are traveling, they're not just staying in a hotel, but going out to eat, meeting with friends and family, buying gas, buying souvenirs, taking in local attractions and going shopping."
She said the visitors bureau estimates the Quad-City Times Bix 7 brings in $2.5 million to the region each year. On top of that, RAGBRAI has an economic impact of $1.5 million. That's a small drop in the bucket compared with the Quad-City metro area's gross domestic product of around $19 billion, according to 2016 data.
But, it's a summer boost several restaurants, businesses and hotels rely on, especially in Davenport. Downtown mainstays, like Hotel Blackhawk, as well as new hotels, such as The Current Iowa, which opened last year, are already near capacity, Waytenick said.
"Obviously the downtown hotels being closest to the action are almost sold out, and several others in Davenport are close to being sold out," she said. "We do have plenty of hotel rooms in Moline or Bettendorf. But we've seen more overnight guests for RAGBRAI on the weekend before. And they'll likely be taking advantage of the fun stuff going on here, like Street Fest and the farmers market."
Since announcing the creation of a new esports and virtual reality gaming center, Paradigm, in downtown Davenport last month, owner Steve Grubbs and facility director Chase Neukam have been rushing construction to have something to show during Bix. It took only three days for contractors to put up new walls and several construction crews continue to work at a rapid pace, Neukam said.
While the gaming center at 320 E. 2nd St., with VR stalls and a free-roaming VR arena, won't quite be ready for the public by Saturday, Neukam encouraged visitors to stop by, peek in at the construction and test out Paradigm's Snapchat filter. He hopes seeing the space being converted will get potential customers excited for the esports arena's grand opening next month.
Other recently opened businesses and organizations have been working for months to prepare for the large crowd. The new Scott Community College Urban Campus, for example, will offer tours and people can cool off at the new coffee shop in the same building, Coffee Envie.
This will be the first Bix weekend for Armored Gardens, a beer and barbecue restaurant that opened last fall. And owner Dan Bush, who also runs the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, has several plans in the works to make the most of the turn-out.
"We're expecting something similar to St. Patrick's Day, which was great for us. And we'll especially have an outdoor presence because we're opening early at both locations and people can watch from our outdoor patio," he said. "Learning how to manage the crowd is the biggest thing we're preparing for, especially with the intersection of RAGBRAI. It's like a double Bix. The race will be great for the downtown and for us."