Jennifer Krakert already opened The Vault, so she might as well own The Key.
Red Box Design is now constructing The Key, a cafe, bakery and bar, that will fill the remaining vacant space at Union Arcade in downtown Davenport. It'll sit on the main floor of the historic building, near The Vault Beauty Lounge & Urban Retreat, which opened last year.
Krakert is a co-owner of both locations and works for Financial District Properties, which owns the Union Arcade building. The former bank-turned-office building was converted into lofts in 2015 by the company. She opened the spa, along with general manager Nasreen Khan, in the safety deposit box vault in the former Union Savings Bank & Trust.
She hopes The Key will be the perfect accompaniment to The Vault, not only in its name, but with what it will offer on the 200 block of Brady Street.
"The building has such an interesting history and we wanted to go along with the fact that it used to be an old bank," Krakert said. "There's been so much money invested in that next block between the hotel on one side and the (Scott Community College Urban Campus). There's a lot coming to the downtown, so we're just hopeful that we will fill a need for great food within the community."
The cafe will be near Anytime Fitness, which opened in the building at 229 Brady St. in April.
"The Key" is also a play on the last names of Krakert and her business partner, Jennifer Ewert, who previously owned French Rose Bakery on Main Street in Davenport.
"With the location she was in, she was having issues with visibility," Krakert said. "So when I started looking at another location, I approached her about partnering to put something bigger into the new location. And everything kind of matched up."
With Krakert's finance and accounting background and Ewert's culinary expertise, the women expect to offer something completely new downtown. In addition to coffee and tea, Ewert said she will sell baked goods, including cinnamon rolls, eclairs, brownies and cookies.
At night, they expect to pair upscale desserts with different types of liquors.
But turning an old bank building into a cafe has been no easy task, she said.
"It was pretty much a shell. So we're having to put in all new plumbing and electrical and HVAC," she said. "We're putting in an all new kitchen. We're so pleased to work with Red Box because they have a really great design sense, in how they're utilizing windows and lights. It's a really great space that people are going to like to hang out in."
Krakert expects construction to be completed by the end of next month, with a potential grand opening in August.