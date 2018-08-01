A new Dollar Tree store opens in Davenport Thursday.
The 9,500-square foot discount store, 3301 W. Kimberly Road, will be open seven days a week. Up to 20 employees are being hired, and applications are still being accepted in-person or online, according to a news release.
"Dollar Tree is pleased to invite customers to experience our great value and broad assortment of merchandise all priced at $1 or less," Dollar Tree spokeswoman Kayleigh Painter said. "Our customers can discover new treasures every week ranging from seasonal decor, household products, party and craft supplies, dinnerware, food, teaching and school necessities, health and beauty essentials, toys, books and much more."
Dollar Tree, which also includes Family Dollar stores, operates more than 15,000 stores across 48 states and in Canada, including several Quad-City locations.
