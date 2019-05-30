The Quad Cities Cultural Trust (QCCT) has named Jen Dobrunz its new executive director, replacing Jacki O’Donnell who had held that position for the past five years.
O’Donnell announced her retirement to the Board in February. The transition will be finalized August 1.
"I feel that a lot has been accomplished in the past 5 years. It indeed has been my pleasure to work to advance such an important cause, with such a fine and dedicated board," said O’Donnell.
Dobrunz has served as QCCT's campaign director this past year. Previously, she spent 12 years in the United Way system as vice president of resource development. Dobrunz has led campaigns totaling $74 million during her fundraising tenure.
"Jen is well positioned to build on the strong foundation Jacki has started for QCCT. This is an exciting time for the Quad Cities Cultural Trust and we have selected a seasoned fundraiser and leader to take us to the next level. Jen will bring passion and strong worth ethic with her into this new position,” said Steve Bahls, QCCT Board Chair.
“It is an honor to work for such a worthy organization. From educational programming, to free instruments, to world renown exhibits, our community’s vitality grows because of QCCT and its Funded Partners," said Dobrunz.
The Quad Cities Cultural Trust was created in 2006 with the leadership of community leaders. R. Richard (Dick) Bittner (1928-2019) of Bechtel Trust, Hubbell Waterman, and the John Deere Foundation led the creation of this organization in hopes that operational funding would become less of an issue in the art and culture sector.
This year, the QCCT will complete its 12th allocation, funding six cultural amenities: Figge Art Museum, Putnam Museum and Science Center, Quad City Arts, Quad City Botanical Center, Quad City Symphony Orchestra, and River Music Experience.
To date, the Quad Cities Cultural Trust has allocated nearly $11 million into art and culture in the community.