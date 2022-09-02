 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New fast-food bar coming to downtown Moline this spring

  • Updated
090222-qc-nws-bummerburger.jpg

The one-story building at left was for many years a Greyhound Bus terminal. Most recently, it was a Jimmy John's. This spring, it will become home to Bummer Burger: the "world's first fast food bar."

 Barb Ickes

Dan Bush is at it again, bringing a new restaurant to the Quad-Cities.

The owner of Armored Gardens and the Analog Arcade Bars in Davenport and Moline is opening a new spot next spring. Bummer Burger will be a fast-food style bar that will sit right next to the Analog Moline location on 5th Avenue.

"I'm calling it the world's first fast food bar," he said.

The building was a Greyhound bus station turned Jimmy John's, which pays homage to Bush's past. His first endeavor in business was owning multiple Jimmy John's franchises, he said. 

Bush missed the business, and with downtown Moline not having fast-food options, he decided to invent one. The plans for the new space include an addition on the building and the parking lot in the back being turned into a patio.

The menu will be simple food that can be eaten on the go, he said. The bar is still in the early stages — bids for construction have not even been seen yet, he said. But, Bush hopes to have things underway "before the snow comes" and have the doors open in the Spring.

