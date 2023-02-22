A new coffee shop in Davenport will be the first to bring its New Orleans flavor to Iowa.

PJ’s Coffee will be opening in April at 4650 Utica Ridge Road. The chain offers a variety of coffee and tea options as well as pastries, lunch sandwiches and the city’s famous beignets.

The franchise was started in 1978 in New Orleans and was named after the owner, Phyllis Jordan. It has now grown to more than 200 locations, according to its website. This is the company’s first store in Iowa.

In addition to prepared drinks, the company sells bags of whole beans. PJ’s utilizes arabica coffee beans from 14 countries, ranging from Sumatra to Ethiopia and Colombia to Papua New Guinea. The coffee is roasted in small batches to ensure proper consistency.

Cory Macke owns the new Davenport store and is new to the franchise world but has an extensive background in real estate. When looking at “switching gears,” he decided to look into an entrepreneurial endeavor where he could buy a “proven product” that would benefit the local area.

With coffee being such a popular commodity, he decided about two years ago to jump in head-first and built the new shop from the ground up. Macke shopped around before deciding on which chain to embrace before going with PJ’s.

“I settled on this one because the people ... had a good attitude and were sincere,” he said.

Macke said the shop will be opening mid-April and will be hiring as well. Updates can be found on the shop’s Facebook page.