The Metropolitan Airport Authority of Rock Island County's Board of Commissioners approved a lease Tuesday that will bring 19 new jobs to the Quad-City International Airport.
A resolution was passed unanimously by the board to approve the leasing of the now-vacant Airport Cargo Building No. 2, located at 3100 69th Ave., Moline, to Trans States Airlines. The airline is owned by Trans States Holdings, which also owns GoJet and Compass airlines. Trans States Airlines operates flights for United Express.
The building is 5,220 square feet of mixed warehouse and office space.
The resolution will result in an estimated 19 additional employees at the airport who will perform maintenance work for United Express carriers, said Ben Leischner, executive director of the airport.
“What they are bringing in is a maintenance team of about 19 employees who are going to do line maintenance on the commercial aircraft when they are parked overnight,” Leischner said.
The move is a result of something Leischner observed in his first months on the job. “It was a deficiency we had that I identified as soon as I got here of airlines relying on a company that wasn’t on the airport to provide line maintenance services,” he said. “This is something that will help the reliability of our airline business partners.”
Leischner said it’s his goal to have the company do services for all the airlines at the airport, which is something it is open to.
The lease will put space that had been vacant to use.
“It was one of the areas of opportunity,” Leischner said. “We have multiple properties around the airport that are vacant. The first step is to fill those vacancies. The next step is finding tenants to develop and build and create new spaces.”
In other business, Leischner gave his first director’s update, something he said he would like to do at the monthly meeting from now on.
He said the airport he came to on Memorial Day is a “very well-managed operation.”
He cited the recent Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Safety Certification Inspection and the Transportation Security Administration’s Comprehensive Security Audit and Review as two examples of the work by staff.
“Both annual visits resulted in words of praise to the efforts of airport staff in maintaining a very safe and secure airport,” he told the board.
Leischner also reported that the public-safety department’s terminal office has been moved to the old customer-service information booth. The office is much more visible there, he said.
“An increased visible presence by airport law enforcement will result in improved customer service and responsiveness — an area of focus of airport staff in providing a world-class experience to passengers using our terminal facilities,” he said.
Leischner also saluted four public-safety department employees for saving the life of a man who was found unresponsive in his car in July in the airport parking lot.
The four employees are dispatcher Amber Bergheger and officers Steve McGuire, Cole Rogers and Lloyd Murphy.
Leischner also said steps have been taken after a complaint by a passenger was voiced at the July meeting regarding wait times at TSA screenings.
"We've made some revisions on TSA screening with blended lanes, and we are seeing drastic increases in improved wait times," he said, noting that the average is now close to less than a 20-minute wait when it had been getting close to an hour during peak periods.
Passenger traffic was also up for the seventh straight month of 2018. Total passenger traffic is up 7 percent for 2018. However, FAA's forecast for the airport next year is for a slight decline and a 1 percent increase for 2020, Leischner said. "We are definitely going to beat that," he said.