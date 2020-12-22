New Raccoon Motel coming to Davenport in 2021

As we all continue to navigate this bummer of a live music year, we here at the Raccoon Motel want to keep providing the best opportunities to experience some form of live concert performance until we can all get back to being in the same rooms together. All of the following Motel and Codfish approved artists have ticketed live streams available in the coming weeks. Please give the listings a look. For every ticket purchased to any of these streams, a portion of the ticket price comes back to our venues and will help us get through this quagmire and back to doing what we all want to be doing in the barn and the future Motel. THANK YOU!!