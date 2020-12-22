 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New Raccoon Motel coming to Davenport in 2021
topical alert

New Raccoon Motel coming to Davenport in 2021

{{featured_button_text}}

A new Raccoon Motel is coming to Davenport sometime in the spring of 2021, according to a new release from their website.

Few details are available at this time, but new Motel merch, including hoodies, stocking hats and tees, are now for sale at https://theraccoonmotel.com/

A socially-distanced order pickup party is scheduled for 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, at The Drawing Room QC, 318 E. 2nd St. in Davenport. Curbside pickup is also available.

The location is described as being within spitting distance of the future spot for the new Motel.

The Motel and Codfish also are co-promoting some live stream music. These approved artists have ticketed live streams in the coming weeks. The next one will be Jan. 9 and feature Joan Baez on her 80th birthday.

 
ALL of the new wearables are available HERE!! If you live in the Quad Cities, there will be a local pick-up Wednesday, Dec. 23 at The Drawing Room in downtown Davenport.
 
ALSO, please keep an eye on our co-promoted live streams ::
As we all continue to navigate this bummer of a live music year, we here at the Raccoon Motel want to keep providing the best opportunities to experience some form of live concert performance until we can all get back to being in the same rooms together. All of the following Motel and Codfish approved artists have ticketed live streams available in the coming weeks. Please give the listings a look. For every ticket purchased to any of these streams, a portion of the ticket price comes back to our venues and will help us get through this quagmire and back to doing what we all want to be doing in the barn and the future Motel. THANK YOU!!
 
LIVE STREAMS
TONIGHT//Dec. 21 -- FLEET FOXES' ROBIN PECKNOLD (made one of the best records of 2020; performing solo at the St. Ann and Holy Trinity Church in Brooklyn, NY. For fans of :: Fleet Foxes, Grizzly Bear, The Shins, M. Ward)
Jan. 9 -- JOAN BAEZ (the living legend is celebrating her 80th birthday with an intimate live stream)
 

Quad-City Times​

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
MARK-TO-MARKET: COVID-19 surge hits retail industry
Business & Economy

MARK-TO-MARKET: COVID-19 surge hits retail industry

  • Updated

Mark Grywacheski spent more than 14 years as a professional trader in Chicago, where he served on various committees for multiple global financial exchanges and as an industry Arbitrator for more than a decade. He is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.

Silvis mayor: Some city tax incentives are too 'sweet'
Business & Economy

Silvis mayor: Some city tax incentives are too 'sweet'

  • Updated

An amendment to a development agreement, approval of another one and approval of a tax levy all passed unanimously at Tuesday’s Silvis City Council.

The Tax Levy Ordinance for Fiscal Year ending April 30, 2021 calls for the same rate that Silvis has had for the past 25 years, city administrator, Jim Grafton said. “The advantage we have is that the value of our city has increased over 300%, so we are collecting the same percentage but we just have more taxpayers.”

A fourth amendment to the development agreement with the Weber Auto Group was also approved.Weber has built a huge service area that greets motorists as they enter Silvis from the west from East Moline.

Watch Now: Related Video

What Does The New Stimulus Package Actually Mean For You?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News