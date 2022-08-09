 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New rehab hospital opening in Moline next week

Moline rehab hospital

A new rehabilitation hospital is under construction at the UnityPoint campus in Moline. The 40-bed facility will help patients recovering from an injury, stroke, or another illness. 

Recovery is about to become more comfortable thanks to a new hospital built in Moline.

Unity Point Health has partnered with Encompass Health to open the Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute at 653 2nd Avenue, behind the Trinity Moline campus. CEO Tammy Pauwels said Unity Point was exploring a number of options for a new hospital and finally decided a partnership was best.

The partnership with Encompass Health allowed for Unity Point to not only provide a new service to the area but do so with the best in the industry, Pauwels said.

The 40-bed facility will be better equipped to meet the needs of the community, said Dr. Albert Park. With no other facility like this in the area, patients either had to choose a lower level of care or choose a location farther away.

Previously, to find a facility of this kind, Iowa City or Chicago was the closest options, Park said. Now, rehabilitation can be done in the comfort of your own zip code.

"For a community this sized, this level of rehabilitation was undeserved,"  Park said. "We are very fortunate to do so with Encompass Health, because they are the largest provider of this service in the country."

The new building cost $33 million. Park said the high price tag is reflective of the features of the building. The hospital was built specifically for rehabilitation. Everything from the indoor layout to the outdoor therapy courtyard was created to help get patients back to their everyday routines.

"There's nothing like this in the area," he said. "To have everything designed with rehab in mind, it's a tremendous opportunity. We are no longer trying to fit a square into a round peg."

The hospital will employ 145 people; 90% of those jobs have been filled, Pauwels said. The grand opening will be held Thursday, Aug. 18. 

“We’re serving patients who have had a terrible injury," Park said. "We’re really focusing on the quality of life and improving to the point where they can go back home and do things that they love."

