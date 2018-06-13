Less than a mile away from three of Davenport's major big box chains slated to close this year, developers are looking to fill a new retail space.
Across the street from Toys 'R' Us on Brady Street, Detroit-based developers are building a 6,200-square-foot retail center. Stanton Optical, a national eyeglass retailer, is set to take over 3,400 square feet of the building, and developers are seeking another business for the rest of the space.
"We're looking to lease to another retailer, from service all the way to food," said Gabe Schuchman, managing director of Detroit-based ALRIG USA, which is developing the project. "We have flexibility to do all those options and it's a great space for someone else to open up."
A BP gas station was demolished at the site, 3901 Brady St., he said, and construction is ongoing.
The new retail center sits less than a mile away from NorthPark Mall, where Younkers is set to close in late August and Sears is expected to close in September. Toys R Us, at 200 E. Kimberly Road, should close by the end of the month, according to store officials.
"I think retail is going through a dramatic shift and change. But closing of big and mid-sized boxes is not reflective of the community or buying power of the community," Schuchman said. "And service-retail, like what we'll have on this great corner, will stay strong. It's going to be a great product, a beautiful building, and there's great accessibility there."
Schuchman said it will be ALRIG's first project in Iowa.
"We develop projects across the country and we're excited to be in the great state of Iowa," he said. "We're now working on stuff in Des Moines and the Quad-Cities area, and hope to do a bunch of projects in Iowa."
He expects the new retail center, and Stanton Optical, to open by the end of the year.