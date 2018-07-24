Davenport's Hilltop Campus Village will get some major advertising this weekend, as thousands of runners make the trek up Brady Street for the Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race.
Village director Scott Tunnicliff unveiled a new welcome sign Tuesday at the entryway to the Hilltop Campus Village. The purple sign hangs on the south wall of a brick building at 508 Brady St., close to the Priester Building and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Interpretive Center.
The roughly $2,700 sign, Tunnicliff said, was paid for by donations from the annual Birdies for Charity fundraiser. It was designed by Jeff Young of Young Art and Design, and was approved by the Davenport City Council and Department of Public Works. Davenport leaders, including Mayor Frank Klipsch, and Hilltop members joined the ceremony.