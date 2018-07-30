With Maritza Espina now at the helm of the College of Business, St. Ambrose University is rethinking its business program to greater emphasize environmental sustainability, social justice and experiential learning.
A Puerto Rico native, Espina took over as dean of the College of Business at the beginning of the month, replacing William Lesch, who was appointed dean in 2014. She now leads eight undergraduate and four graduate programs, where around 900 students are enrolled, as well as the St. Ambrose Center for Professional Development.
"It all starts with the mission of St. Ambrose," Espina said. "And then learning how business has been done and deciding a new emphasis for this business course. I'm very excited. And we mostly want to communicate what we're already doing here. I've learned there are many interesting projects faculty are doing with students. I think we need to work a little bit more on sharing that with the community, and finding ways of integrating what we do here with the nearby community."
Before moving to the Quad-Cities, Espina served 11 years as dean of the Business School of Innovation and Entrepreneurship at the Ana G. Mendez University System in Puerto Rico. Along with a decade of administration experience, she has 16 years of experience in management research, publications, teaching and service.
"My dad was an entrepreneur, and I guess in our culture, or at least in my family, I have two brothers so there was no expectation for me to go into the family business," she said. "And I think I've always been interested in higher education. I'm first generation to college so it was fascinating how you find your way into what a university does, because I didn't have any role models when I started."
After earning degrees in statistics and engineering, she felt it was time to "make sense of the math," leading her to earn a doctoral degree in business management. And since 2012, she has helped develop the Sustainability, Ethics and Entrepreneurship Conference.
"I was working with a group of academic researchers, looking into how we can do business while protecting the resources we have today for future generations," she said. "We found research, and the evidence is overwhelming now, that businesses that pay attention to the environment and society outperform ones that do not, or the ones only focusing on profits."
Espina is the lead editor of a new book, part of the Johns Hopkins University series, called "Social Innovation and Sustainable Entrepreneurship," which comes out next month. And, she's making sustainability a top priority of the College of Business.
"Sometimes in academia it's common that people stick in their comfort zone and do the same things. But we need to ask ourselves regularly, 'Is this relevant? Is this helping our students become professionals?'" she said. "So we're presenting a combination of courses to our business students. We're only revising the content of some of our courses, but it'll also be the combination of courses they'll take throughout."
In addition to prioritizing sustainability in the program, she said the college will put more emphasis on experiential learning, going beyond the typical lecture, and getting students out into the community to work on business-related projects.
Examples include sending marketing students to help out businesses in Davenport's Hilltop Campus Village; teaching accounting students to manage a food bank; plus offering a class on creating ethical advertising. And, new student seminars will feature talks on business ethics this year.
According to university spokesman Craig DeVrieze, the college is promoting a new theme, "Business for the Greater Good." Last spring, a College of Business work group decided to push the slogan, as well as more social justice and ethics-themed curriculum starting this fall.
"It's all a piece of teaching more toward our social justice mission while also creating professionals who can succeed, but also feel impassioned about doing good," DeVrieze said.
Espina said she has seen colleges rework their Master of Business Administration (MBA) programs to focus on sustainability, which she is making a long-term goal in her new position. The college is also constantly reworking its growing doctoral program, she said.
New this year, the MBA and business administration programs are offered fully online, DeVrieze said.
Espina’s appointment means three women are now leading St. Ambrose University’s major colleges, which also include the College of Health and Human Services and College of Arts and Sciences, according to DeVrieze.