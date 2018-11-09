Construction is continuing on a new strip mall at Bettendorf’s Devils Glen and Middle roads that developer Chris Cannon hopes will attract a restaurant (or two), a salon, a cell phone business and a coffee and/or bakery shop.
The building on the southeast corner of the intersection, between Whitey’s and Colo Hub, is 200 feet wide and 70 feet deep, with 145,200 square feet, said Mark Snyder, project manager for Russell Construction.
That size can accommodate a maximum of seven business, although there could be fewer depending on the space needs of the tenants who are signed, he said.
Construction began in August and the shell should be complete in December.
“The intent is to attract users beneficial to the neighborhood and the community,” Snyder said. “So much is happening north of there. Dr. Cannon wanted to add shopping and new retail opportunities in this neighborhood.”
No one has been signed yet and Cannon, a dentist who grew up in Bettendorf, is willing to wait for high-quality users, “so it might sit vacant” for a time, Snynder said.
The mall will be called Spartan Square with a goal of building a relationship with people going to and from Pleasant Valley High School who may need a meal, Snyder said.
One of the businesses will be a drive-through with the intent of improving traffic patterns through the corner.