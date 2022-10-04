New subdivision points to growth in LeClaire

What was once farmland is now being turned into a new neighborhood in LeClaire.

The 50-acre development dubbed Johnson Farms Estates is located along Holland and North 15th Streets in LeClaire. Bealer Family Builders, based out of Coal Valley, is taking the lead on the development. Beth Bealer said development and construction has been a family business since the 1950s, but this development is their first in Iowa.

Bealer said the property was purchased from the Johnson family who farmed the land for generations. In their honor, the subdivision has been named after them and all streets named after family members.

City Administrator Dennis Bockenstedt said plans came to city council in April of 2021. The hearing hearing process wrapped up earlier this year and construction began shortly after.

Choosing to build in LeClaire was an easy choice because of all it has to offer, she said. The Pleasant Valley Community School District is one of the top in the state and the community has plenty of room to expand and welcome new families.

"LeClaire is a beautiful little town," Bealer said. "On the Illinois side of the Quad-Cities, you're stuck between two rivers and there's not much room to grow."

Bealer said there are 80 lots for single-family homes. A handful were purchased as soon as the Bealer family took obsession of the land and construction is underway. By the first of the year, a few families will have moved in, she said.

“We’ve been working on this for over a year to get everything ready,” she said.

Now that the infrastructure is taken care of, roads are slowly being installed. Bockenstedt said one the struggles every city has is making sure there's room for people who want to move in. This subdivision will help solve that problem, he said.

"We've had some large subdivisions built and we do have a demand for housing," he said. "This subdivision will fill that need for people because a lot are wanting to move or relocate here."

For a time, there were not many homes on the market, Bockenstedt said. With this new development, Bockenstedt predicts some people will move into the city to enjoy the small-town living aspect LeClaire has to offer.

"I think as far as people looking for a small community, this is a quiet place to live and a good place to raise kids," he said. "There are a lot of positives here."

Lots are still for sale and are being handled by Connie Coster with Ruhl & Ruhl Realtors of Bettendorf.