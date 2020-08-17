New U.S. citizen delights Quad-Citians with Thai Town Cafe, Port Byron

While Thai Town Café continues to be an unexpected food truck hit in Port Byron, its proprietor savors a personal delight.
Monthira Kerner, 45, is a United States citizen now.
She participated Friday in a naturalization ceremony at Schwiebert Riverfront Park in Rock Island, where the Central District of Illinois held its first naturalization ceremony in the Quad-Cities since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I can stay here forever,” Monthira said.
She and her husband, Greg Kerner, 50, say Facebook brought them together, and Facebook made their food truck a hit.
Greg is a lifelong resident of Port Byron. An equipment operator at Arconic in Riverdale, he wanted to travel to Thailand to see a different way of life.
“A friend of ours was seeing a girl from Thailand. They were wanting me to meet some of her friends, so I added some of her friends on Facebook — I kept adding friends,” he said Sunday. “At the time neither one of us were looking to get married. She agreed to show me around. In the process of planning, we fell in love before we even met.
They started talking in June and met in October. “We married the first day we met,” Monthira said.
They’ve been married seven years. Greg, Monthira and her youngest son, Town, 10, live on the Kerner family farm they purchased last year. That's where they operate the food truck, too.
Monthira had worked at a few Thai restaurants, too. But in Thailand, she was a marketing supervisor for Shimohira, a Japanese company. After arriving in the Quad-Cities, Monthira worked at Group O.
“We had talked about having a restaurant someday,” Greg said. “While she was working at Group O, we decided to start looking for a building to open as a restaurant.”
They had casually discussed a food truck. One day, Greg bought one.
“I bought her a food truck that was completely empty. I revamped it for her,” he said.
The first day she opened the food truck Thai Town Café, she earned enough to quit her other job.
“We had intentions to travel around and go to festivals,” Greg said.
Their first festival was the Port Byron side of the annual Tugfest last year.
“We got so much publicity from being at the Tugfest. People in Port Byron went crazy over it. Word of mouth spread like wildfire,” he said. “We have a lot of loyal customers.”
Thai Town operates from their home, which is about 2½ miles from the river. After the café was listed on a take-out and delivery Facebook page, they had people lining up at their driveway.
Monthira had planned on a small income, but business exploded.
In the meantime, she is thrilled about becoming a United States citizen. “There’s so many reasons,” said Monthira, whose eldest son, Ten, 27, remains in Thailand. “I can stay here forever. I think it’s going to be awesome I can vote, too. It’s so exciting! I’m so happy. I’m very proud of myself.”
“Education here is another reason,” she said. “When I was in Thailand, I had a good career, but decided to move because of Town.” Town is a fourth-grader at Riverdale High School.
Town’s teachers and fellow students have helped him learn English, she said.
Their customers were part of a celebration after the naturalization ceremony, when Thai Town had a party with live music and fireworks.
“I posted (on Facebook, of course) about the party two weeks ago, and everybody has been congratulating us ever since,” Greg said. “We’re not sure what we’re going to do next with Thai Town. It’s completely thrown us off how much it’s taken off. Her sacrifice to come here has turned into a dream.”
