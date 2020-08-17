New U.S. citizen delights Quad-Citians with Thai Town Cafe, Port Byron

Thai Town operates from their home, which is about 2½ miles from the river. After the café was listed on a take-out and delivery Facebook page, they had people lining up at their driveway.

Monthira had planned on a small income, but business exploded.

In the meantime, she is thrilled about becoming a United States citizen. “There’s so many reasons,” said Monthira, whose eldest son, Ten, 27, remains in Thailand. “I can stay here forever. I think it’s going to be awesome I can vote, too. It’s so exciting! I’m so happy. I’m very proud of myself.”

“Education here is another reason,” she said. “When I was in Thailand, I had a good career, but decided to move because of Town.” Town is a fourth-grader at Riverdale High School.

Town’s teachers and fellow students have helped him learn English, she said.

Their customers were part of a celebration after the naturalization ceremony, when Thai Town had a party with live music and fireworks.