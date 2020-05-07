Nextlink Internet Acquires Geneseo-based NBS. announces expansion

FORT WORTH, Texas — Nextlink Internet of Hudson Oaks, Texas, announced Tuesday it is acquiring the internet service business Network Business Systems (NBS) of Geneseo, Illinois. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Nextlink Internet is a provider of high-speed internet and voice services to residential, business, institutional and government customers in mostly rural and small-town areas using a mix of fixed wireless and fiber-optic network technologies. The company’s roots are in Texas and Oklahoma, but in 2019 it announced plans to expand into Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, and Nebraska.
The company plans to use the NBS network and workforce as its platform to expand in Illinois. Since its founding in 2012, Nextlink has attracted more than 42,000 broadband subscribers across rural communities. As a participant in the Federal Communication Commission’s (FCC) Connect America Fund (CAF) program, Nextlink Internet is expanding its service across six states in the Central USA and will deploy new service to more than 100,000 homes and businesses. Established in 1992, NBS provides internet service, network management, software development, website creation, and other services.
With this acquisition, Nextlink Internet now provides high-speed internet and voice services in the following Illinois counties – Bureau, Henderson, Henry, Knox, LaSalle, Lee, Livingston, Marshall, Mercer, Peoria, Putnam, Rock Island, Stark, Warren, Whiteside, and Woodford – as well as Scott County in Iowa. Nextlink plans expansions and upgrades of their networks throughout the region in 2020 and beyond, its release stated.
Microsoft has invested in both NBS and Nextlink to use "TV White Spaces" for fixed wireless broadband, but that's the extent of Nextlink's "cable TV or TV services" in the area, Christopher Thorne, a spokesman for Nextlink said.
“We are truly excited to have the internet services team at NBS join us in our expansion across Northwestern Illinois," Bill Baker, CEO of Nextlink Internet, said in the company's release. "They are a great fit with Nextlink in our mutual dedication to customer service and the overall cultural fit between our organizations.
“NBS’s internet operations have a large footprint in Northwestern Illinois, and we will begin working immediately to build and expand upon that service, while simultaneously upgrading the existing network such that subscribers will be able to access download speeds of up to 100mb in many markets.”
“Our plans call for upgrading the existing footprint later this year.” Mark Stuart, President of NBS, said in the release.
