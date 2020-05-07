Nextlink Internet Acquires Geneseo-based NBS. announces expansion

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FORT WORTH, Texas — Nextlink Internet of Hudson Oaks, Texas, announced Tuesday it is acquiring the internet service business Network Business Systems (NBS) of Geneseo, Illinois. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Nextlink Internet is a provider of high-speed internet and voice services to residential, business, institutional and government customers in mostly rural and small-town areas using a mix of fixed wireless and fiber-optic network technologies. The company’s roots are in Texas and Oklahoma, but in 2019 it announced plans to expand into Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, and Nebraska.

The company plans to use the NBS network and workforce as its platform to expand in Illinois. Since its founding in 2012, Nextlink has attracted more than 42,000 broadband subscribers across rural communities. As a participant in the Federal Communication Commission’s (FCC) Connect America Fund (CAF) program, Nextlink Internet is expanding its service across six states in the Central USA and will deploy new service to more than 100,000 homes and businesses. Established in 1992, NBS provides internet service, network management, software development, website creation, and other services.