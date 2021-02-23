NFL official Sarah Thomas to headline 2021 Women Lead Change Quad Cities Conference

Groundbreaking NFL official Sarah Thomas will headline the 2021 Women Lead Change Quad Cities Conference in October.

“We are thrilled to bring Sarah Thomas in for our Quad Cities Conference,” Tiffany O’Donnell, CEO of Women Lead Change said. “She has changed the paradigm for women everywhere. Once again, sport proves to be a great equalizer!”

Thomas is the NFL's first woman official to officiate a Super Bowl. Sports Illustrated named her one of the 100 Most Influential NFL Figures of All Time, and the hat, whistle and flag she used to officiate her first NFL game in 2015 are now in the NFL Hall of Fame.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She is also the first female official to work a major college football game, to officiate a bowl game, and to officiate in a Big Ten stadium.

She is scheduled to appear in-person at the Women Lead Change Quad Cities Conference on Oct. 13 at the Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf. If she has a game schedule conflict, she will appear live through a virtual platform.

The conference will also feature Dr. Michelle Harper and Erica Dhawan, along with breakout sessions from local experts.

For more information, visit wlcglobal.org/events/2021-quad-cities-conference/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0